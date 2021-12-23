new models are coming soon

Time to play in style: Pre-ordering DualSense in pink, blue and purple on Amazon began. The Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple models feature tactile feedback, adaptive triggers and great immersion during gameplay.

If you’re still looking for previous versions, rest assured, we’ve separated options for Cosmic Network Midnight Black as well. And of course the DualSense Charging Cradle that offers the convenience of charging two controllers independent of the PS5. Check out:

It’s worth remembering how beneficial it is to be an Amazon Prime subscriber at these times. In addition to free shipping on DualSense presales, you can support your favorite streamer on Twitch, enjoy the Prime Video library, and explore many music tracks on Amazon Music.

All this without counting the monthly games and cosmetic redemptions in games like Warzone, GTA Online and League of Legends.

DualSense Pre-Order: See more details and choose well!

With DualSense pre-order in the new colors, players can now be left wondering which one to choose to match the setup or even look like the future PS5 faceplates itself. See very detailed images of the new models here!