New variant of COVID-19 also infects people already vaccinated, says WHO

In an interview given last Monday (20/12), the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, made a worrying statement about the new variant of COVID-19, which was called micron. He reported that it spreads faster around the world than the Delta variant. Even people who have already been vaccinated are being infected by Ômicron.

Those who are still recovering from the disease are also likely to contract the variant. The chief director of WHO said that there is evidence of re-infection by Ômicron and how quickly it spreads. In the case of booster vaccines, WHO’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said the variant had successfully shown resistance to some immune responses.

This points to a need to prioritize people with weaker immunity in booster programs. The Ômicron variant has a greater ability to avoid antibodies generated by most vaccines. However, there are other ways to trigger immunity to prevent infection and disease.

Despite this, the WHO scientist highlighted that she does not believe that all vaccines will become ineffective. She also said that there is a very big challenge, given that many monoclonals do not show efficacy against the Ômicron variant.

There is a lot of information that needs to be collected about the origin of COVID-19 that could help to better map the disease and find future solutions and answers. The WHO representative also highlighted that China, the country where the disease was initially detected, should provide data and more information to the entity.