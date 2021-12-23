For some it may be good, for others it may be bad. New WhatsApp function arrives that will make users think twice before sending a message.

This is the possibility to listen to the audios before sending them and, if necessary, delete and re-record. Everyone with the updated application is already free to use.

“They are not mistakes, they are rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before clicking send”, announced WhatsApp via Twitter.

A step by step of how to run the feature in the message was also released. Check it out below:

1. Open an individual or group conversation;

2. Tap the microphone and slide it to start recording hands-free;

3. Start talking;

4. When finished, tap the stop icon;

5. Tap the play icon to listen to your recording. You can also tap anywhere in the recording to play it back from that point;

6. Tap the trash can icon to delete the voice message or the send icon to complete the sending.