New Year’s Eve in Rio: subway closes at 8 pm, and there will be no backup on buses; chartered will be barred | Rio de Janeiro

New Year’s Eve in Rio will have transport restrictions in order to avoid large displacements, especially to Copacabana. There will be no reinforcement on regular bus lines, and the subway will close for boarding at 8 pm on the 31st. Will also be assembled locks for charter vehicles at midnight on the 30th.

The news was presented this Thursday (23) by Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD), who confirmed the 10 fireworks points including Copacabana.

There will be fireworks shows in the neighborhoods of Barra da Tijuca, playground, Flamengo, governor’s island, Piscinão de Branches, Bangu, Sepetiba Beach, Madureira Park and the Penha Church.

“We reiterate the request to the population: seek fire points near their homes. Do not try to move around the city”, asked Paes.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

1 of 3 New Year’s Eve fireworks in Rio — Photo: Reproduction New Year’s Eve fireworks in Rio — Photo: Reproduction

‘Agglomeration, we will have it naturally’

“That we can make this celebration in a calm, safe and organized way”, said Paes. According to him, the scientific committees of the city hall and the state government have ratified the endorsement of the celebration, as announced at the beginning of the month: no shows but with music on speakers.

The mayor has again admitted that “naturally” there will be agglomeration.

“For the last 10 days, I’ve been taking pictures of beaches — mainly Copacabana — to show that the beach has been crowded every day, as long as there is sun”, he compared.

“We cannot turn this pandemic issue into a big party of hypocrisy. The virus doesn’t just choose New Year’s Eve. No one asks me how the Mocidade rehearsal was here in Rio, or the one with Beija-Flor with Grande Rio in Nilópolis, or Viradouro in Niterói, with the entire population on the street. Could it be that the virus was not there at that time?”, he continued.

“So, it’s natural that there are people crowded on Copacabana Beach. But we are not going to encourage that exaggerated crowding that we had on other New Year’s Eves,” he explained.

“We will act rationally. Let’s allow people to celebrate the New Year. We have a low transmission rate right now, a low number of cases. We pay attention to the omicron variant, we follow the numbers. But we understand that, at this moment, we are in a suitable environment to maintain the rules that exist today in the city”.

2 out of 3 Fireworks display in Copacabana. (File image) — Photo: Disclosure/Emiliano Fireworks display in Copacabana. (File image) — Photo: Disclosure/Emiliano

Subway: on the 31st, the stations will open from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm; then only at 7am on the 1st;

on the 31st, the stations will open from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm; then only at 7am on the 1st; Regular buses: there will be no reinforcements in the fleet. too the pocket scheme will not be assembled landing at Enseada de Botafogo, Lagoa and Ipanema.

there will be no reinforcements in the fleet. too landing at Enseada de Botafogo, Lagoa and Ipanema. Parking: it will not be allowed to stop the car in Copacabana and on the access roads from 18:00 on the 30th.

it will not be allowed to stop the car in Copacabana and on the access roads from 18:00 on the 30th. Buses and charter vans: locks will be set up at midnight on the 30th at Trevo das Missões, in Cordovil; at Trevo das Margaridas, in Irajá, and on Av. Brasil with Rodovia Rio-Santos, in Santa Cruz.

“We are doing everything contrary to what we used to do in other years. Our effort is to discourage people from moving to Copacabana”, justified Paes.

(See at the end of the report for all the transit details)

Paes also said that he will charge that hotels, bars and restaurants require a vaccination passport.

“Those who have been vaccinated will be very welcome and well received in Rio. They will be able to enjoy the most amazing and fantastic of all cities”, he declared.

“Those who didn’t get vaccinated won’t have much to do here in Rio. Eventually even facing the unpleasantness of having nowhere to sleep. And it’s no use cursing, because we are going to strengthen these restrictive measures, because the sanitary aspect is above any other aspect”, said the mayor.

Without mentioning him by name, Paes spoke of the “urticaria attack of the young man from Brasília”: Last Sunday (19), the Special Secretary for Culture, Mario Frias, stated on his Twitter profile that the wife and daughter had to leave the hotel where they were staying for not presenting the vaccination passport.

“A pointless shit having the courage to stop my family from having a roof over their heads at 9 pm is criminal. The most revolting thing is that, while they treat the people like slaves, they are out partying and drinking, like the hypocritical scoundrels that they are!”, stated Frias in the post.

On the same day, Paes posted a response to Mário Frias’ demonstration. “Here only vaccinated! Then you can have a lot of fun. If they’re going to accept you in any place… In time: enjoy the samba from Vila in honor of the great Martinho!”, said the mayor.

How will the Cup party be

ten ferries will release 15 tons of fireworks, in a fireworks show of 16 minutes .

will release of fireworks, in a fireworks show of . There will be no stages: instead, 25 sound towers will play, from 8pm to 1am, a set of brazilian lounge from DJ MAM .

will play, from 8pm to 1am, a set of brazilian lounge from . The party will be broadcast on the city hall’s social networks.

Paes warned that kiosks will not be able to make small enclosures in the sand. “The sale of tickets for parties at kiosks on the edge of Copacabana or any beach in Rio is not allowed. They are not authorized to fencing . If they surround, they will be removed”, he said.

The mayor clarified that the kiosks will be open. “There is no impediment for them to function. But we will not allow the privatization of public space for the celebration of New Year’s Eve. So don’t buy tickets for private parties at kiosks.”

3 of 3 DJ Mam welcomes the audience on Copacabana Beach on New Year’s Eve 2017 — Photo: Alexandre Durão/G1 DJ Mam welcomes the audience on Copacabana Beach on New Year’s Eve 2017 — Photo: Alexandre Durão/G1

The party barely happened. On the 4th, Paes announced that he had decided to cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio de Janeiro and that he was taking the decision with sadness, but that he could not organize the celebration without the guarantee of all the health authorities. He cited an alleged position of the state’s scientific committee.

On Monday night (6), Eduardo Paes and Claudio Castro met and asked specialists from the state power to assess the possibility that fireworks could take place in Copacabana and other parts of the city.

Changes in the route of bus lines

From 20:00 on the 31st.