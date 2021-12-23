Neymar will only play for PSG again in February

On Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain released an update on the clinical condition of Neymar, who is recovering from an injury to the ligaments in his left ankle, suffered on November 28, during the game against Saint-Étienne, in the French Championship.







Neymar suffered an injury to his left ankle (Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP) Photo: Throw!

Initially, it was planned that the shirt 10 would return in mid-January, then it was for the third week, or just the last.

According to the official statement, Neymar will “continue his treatment in Ooredoo” (Training Center) and his return to training is scheduled for four to five weeks, on the 19th or 26th of January next year.

The Brazilian’s return to the pitch would be on February 5th, against Lille, for the 23rd round of the French Championship.

PSG’s goal is to put Neymar 100% recovered to the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The first game against Real Madrid, at the Parque dos Príncipes stadium, is scheduled for February 15th.

This season, Neymar played 14 games, scored three goals and gave three assists. He played five games for the Brazilian team, with two goals and four direct passes to goal.

Without the Brazilian player, PSG drew twice and won three games. His next appointment will be this Thursday, against Lorient, for the 19th round of the French Championship.