No return home: Lucas Lima will not return to Palmeiras for the 2022 season

Lucas Lima celebrates his goal against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera Stadium. (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Much like Peter Parker in ‘Spider Man: No Homecoming’, Lucas Lima will need a new home. With no interest on the part of Palmeiras, the player, who is on loan at Fortaleza, is now looking for a new contract for 2022. His current contract expires on December 31st and, as much as Cearenses want his continuity, the current business model does not it likes Verdão better, which doesn’t want to pay for salaries.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

As reported by the Goal portal and confirmed the report of NP, Palmeiras no longer wants to share Lucas Lima’s monthly salary with the club he will defend. The current loan link provides for a division of salaries between Leão and Verdão and the withdrawal of this ‘aid’ complicates Fortaleza’s plans to keep the player in their squad for the next Libertadores.

Lucas’ fatigue wants him to start the next year already with his new club for a pre-season adequate and enough for him to have a good year, something that hasn’t happened effectively since 2018, when it was important for Deca do Palmeiras in Brasileirão. Between absences and criticism from the fans, it lost space until being loaned in mid 2021.

For Palmeiras, Lucas Lima won the 2018 Brasileirão and the 2020 Triple Crown, but always in a supporting role. He left the club in 2021 towards Fortaleza and, there, added a goal and an assist in 16 matches played in the season.

READ MORE