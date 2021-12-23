No Volta Para Casa enters the top 10 of the best-rated films on the IMDB

The film entered the top 250 best-rated films on the platform!

Even before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Return Home, the feature was already breaking some records out there. This time, the most awaited movie of the year entered the list of 250 movies best rated on the site IMDB. But it wasn’t just that: no return home managed to enter the top 10, with an average of 8.8, in ninth place (via ComicBook).

THE IMDB, or Internet Move Database, is one of the largest databases on the internet about movies, series and more about the entertainment industry. To organize the ranking of the list, IMDB uses a formula that takes into account the users’ note registered on the website. It is noteworthy that anyone with an IMDB account can rate audiovisual productions.

Returning to the success of no return home, the film surpassed acclaimed works in Hollywood, such as The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), Fight Club (1999) and The origin (2010) in the top 250 of the IMDB. The brand makes the third feature of Amigão da Vizinhança become the second best-rated superhero film on the platform, second only to Batman: The dark Knight (2008), directed by Christopher Nolan, who maintains the number 4 position in the ranking.

Furthermore, no return home is Teioso’s second film to make the list, as the animation Spider-Man on the Spiderverse (2018) debuted at position 66, dropping to 67 currently. Avengers: Endgame it is also on the list at position 64.

Spider-Man: No Return Home has been running in theaters since December 16th.

