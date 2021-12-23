Noca is cornered by Lara and confesses to a secret from the past · TV News

Noca (Marieta Severo) will be almost forced by Lara (Andréia Horta) to reveal a secret from the past in Um Lugar ao Sol. Placed against the wall by her granddaughter, the lady will confess that she had another child, but will lie when she says the baby died . In fact, the boy was taken from her in the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo. “It’s very hard”, the Minas Gerais woman will suffer.

In the next chapters of the serial, Matthew’s wife (Danton Mello) will find a message engraved under the image of a saint. “Protect my children, Jerônimo and Clarice”, will read the cook. The young woman will find the text strange, as she has always believed that her mother was an only child.

Marie’s stepmother (Maju Lima) will then decide to confront her grandmother. With no way out, the character of Marieta Severo will admit that she had one more heir, but will explain that Jeronimo died as a baby. “I didn’t say it because it’s hard to talk even to myself. Losing a small child is very hard”, she will vent.

“My God in Heaven, Grandma. But when was that? How?”, will question the ex-girlfriend of Christian (Cauã Reymond). “Your mother was little. He was a newborn”, the old woman will explain. Lara will even try to ask more questions, but she’ll get her grandmother’s denial, which will close the matter.

Later on, the audience will see a flashback to Noca’s past. The character will appear younger at a bus station and will try to board with a child on his lap.

However, a group of men will appear and manage to pull the boy from the mother. The girl will beg not to take the child, but will be forced to get on the bus alone.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

