“Nota Legal Rondoniense” draws R$ 50 thousand in prizes this Thursday – Geral – Rondoniagora.com

This Thursday (23) is the draw for the special Christmas edition of the program “Nota Legal” in Rondônia. This time, up to R$ 50 thousand in prizes will be drawn. The draw will be broadcast live on the SIC news program, channel 11.

According to the program coordinator, Nicandro Campos, all people who have downloaded the “Nota Legal” application participate in the draw, who have registered in the program and requested the Individual Taxpayer Registration Number (CPF) on the note at the time of purchase.

“To compete for the prizes is easy: the consumer must ask to put the CPF on the invoice when making the purchase, because then the system understands that that purchase was made by that person”, said Nicandro.

The system will consider all tickets generated by consumers who downloaded the app and the prizes will be awarded to four participants who have their coupons drawn.

According to Nicandro, the system adds up purchases regardless of the value of the tax coupons and allocates tickets according to the R$50 reached.

The head of the State Department of Finance (Sefin), Luís Fernando, emphasizes that the program’s objective is to generate more resources to meet the population’s demands, return individual awards and offer credit to registered entities. “This time there will be four prizes drawn for the consumer who requests the CPF in tax coupons on purchases. With the registration, the consumer also helps a social entity, so it is important that they do not forget to download the application and participate in the draw and promote solidarity this Christmas”, said the secretary.