Nova Juma appears pointing a rifle and divides opinions

One of the most acclaimed soap operas on the now defunct TV Manchete has received harsh criticism from fans in recent days. And all due to the characterization of the main character of the plot. To commemorate 70 years of telenovela in Brazil – “Sua Vida Me Pertence” was shown for the first time in 1951, on TV Tupi -, TV Globo aired a special with the most beloved and outstanding stories of the small screen.

The remake of “Pantanal”, a 1990 soap opera, is scheduled for next year and part of the cast has already been released. Juma Maruá, who in the original plot was played by Cristiana Oliveira, will be played by actress Alanis Guillen, and the character’s look did not please everyone. In a photo released recently, Alanis appears characterized as the jaguar woman and shared the opinion of fans.

Some commented that “This small exhibition was really cool” and “They are very similar, Juma de Cristiana with Juma de Alanis”, but some more aficionados of the soap opera disapproved.

The main criticism came from the fact that Alanis has green eyes and her hair is neat, making a contrast to Cristiana’s character, who had brown eyes and fuller hair.

“Honestly… It’s going to have to be magnificent to beat the original version,” commented a follower.

“I hope they don’t gourmetize the characters, because if they do it will be a shot in the foot,” wrote another.

The telenovela recordings have already started and Bruno Laperi, author of the new version of ‘Pantanal’, has already stated that the telenovela will be faithful to the original.

Check out the other names cast for the cast below:

Juliana Paes and Cássia Kiss, as Maria Marruá;

Renato Góes, as a young Leôncio;

Osmar Prado, like Velho do Rio, the spirit of Joventino Leôncio;

Letícia Salles and Dira Paes, as Filó;

Jesuit Barbosa, like Jove;

José Loreto, like Tadeu;

Bruna Linzmeyer, as Madeleine;

Silvero Pereira, as the pawn Zacchaeus;

Juliano Cazarré, as the pawn Alcides;

Murilo Benício, as the villain Tenório;

Debora Bloch, as Maria Bruaca;

Julia Dalavia, as Guta;

Bella Campos, as Maria Ruth, the ‘Muda’;

Leandro Lima, as Levi;

Malu Rodrigues, as (Irma);

And Caco Ciocler, like Gustavo.

The forecast is that the remake will replace “Um Lugar Ao Sol”, a 9 pm telenovela, which succeeded “Império” on the network.