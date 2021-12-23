Novel Jorge Jesus in Fla, São Paulo monitors Soteldo and Luxemburgo under evaluation at Cruzeiro | football

In the mold of Globo’s great productions, the soap opera involving Flamengo and Jorge Jesus won new chapters this Wednesday. But at night, the coach’s “no” – at least for now – was the final and strongest news that ended the day of Central do Mercado moves.

Check out the latest news from Central do Mercado

Only it didn’t stay there. There was also São Paulo monitoring Soteldo, Vanderlei Luxemburgo under evaluation at Cruzeiro, Navarro confirmed at Palmeiras, Sport trying to cross Vasco and hire Diego Souza, Santos with an eye on Rodriguinho and more…

Check out this Wednesday’s summary of the Central:

1 of 7 Jorge Jesus told ge he wouldn’t go back to Flamengo now — Photo: André Durão Jorge Jesus told the ge that he would not return to Flamengo now — Photo: André Durão

The big topic of the day was Flamengo’s expectation for the “yes” of Jorge Jesus. But at the end of the night, in quick contact with the GE, the coach played for real – he doesn’t see the possibility of leaving Benfica at the moment, as he still has a contract until the middle of next year with the club.

The answer was in line with what Jesus’ assistant had said that afternoon, that the coach would not go to Fla now. But is it possible to put an end to this soap opera? Let’s wait for the next chapters.

Benfica assistant says Jorge Jesus will not return to Flamengo

São Paulo monitors Soteldo

São Paulo is interested in hiring Soteldo and monitors the steps of the Venezuelan striker, ex-Santos, who is at Toronto FC, Canada, where he played 26 games and scored four goals. The situation, however, is complicated by the high amounts involved.

As for defender Bruno Alves, Tricolor is close to terminating the player, who intends to sign for two years with Grêmio. Initially, the information is that it would be lent, but the link must be terminated.

2 out of 7 Soteldo is one of the main highlights of the Venezuelan national team — Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images Soteldo is one of the main highlights of the Venezuelan national team — Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images

Botafogo renews with Gatito Fernández

Botafogo announced at the end of the night the renewal with goalkeeper Gatito Fernández. The player has lost the entire season due to a serious injury to his right knee and will have a chance to try to regain some space in 2022.

3 of 7 Gatito Fernández returns to Botafogo’s goal on Sunday — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Gatito Fernández returns to Botafogo’s goal on Sunday — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Rafael Navarro officially at Palmeiras

After more than a day of anticipation, Palmeiras officially announced the hiring of striker Rafael Navarro. The 21-year-old forward, Botafogo’s top scorer in 2021, won a long contract, until the end of 2026. And he has already posed with the alviverde shirt.

4 of 7 Rafael Navarro signs contract with Palmeiras — Photo: Klaudia Kalinin/Palmeiras Rafael Navarro signs a contract with Palmeiras — Photo: Klaudia Kalinin/Palmeiras

First hiring of Santos and Rodriguinho

Coach Fábio Carille asked and Santos advanced in negotiations for midfielder Rodriguinho, who is leaving Bahia after two seasons. Peixe made a proposal to have the player, who is also surveyed by other clubs.

Meanwhile, the team from Santos had its first signing confirmed. President Andres Rueda revealed that he reached an agreement with Bruno Oliveira, midfielder from Caldense who was at Vitória. However, there is a possibility that most of the reinforcements will only be announced in early 2022.

5 of 7 Rodriguinho, Bahia midfielder — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia Rodriguinho, Bahia midfielder — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia

Stronghold active in the market

Central do Mercado received in its live this Wednesday the vice president of Fortaleza, Alex Santiago. The manager explained the negotiations for defender Wagner Leonardo and goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, and also spoke about the club’s interest in striker Gilberto, Bahia’s top scorer in 2021.

Central do Mercado: vice president of Fortaleza talks about interest in Gilberto

Diego Souza played between Sport and Vasco

The president of Sport, Yuri Romão, confirmed that the club is in the match with Vasco for the hiring of Diego Souza. The player received a proposal from Rubro-negro, who expects a response within a week.

Meanwhile, president Jorge Salgado and manager Carlos Brazil, from Cruzmaltino, explained better the search for Diego Souza – which is being made within the financial reality of the club. In addition, confirmed Castan close to goodbye.

Vasco is close to getting Vitinho, from Corinthians, on loan

6 of 7 Palmeiras x Sport Diego Souza — Photo: JALES VALQUER/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Palmeiras x Sport Diego Souza — Photo: JALES VALQUER/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Luxembourg and project under evaluation at Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro’s transition team has been working hard since Ronaldo Fenômeno took over the club. After defining the departure of football executive Alexandre Mattos, Raposa is now evaluating the entire football structure for 2022, including coach Vanderley Luxemburgo and his project. The coach renewed his contract for one more season before the changes.

And among the news, Cruzeiro agreed to pay R$ 600,000 in cash to Brusque to have forward Edu. The reinforcement had already been announced previously, but it is now confirmed.

7 out of 7 Vanderlei Luxembourg; Cruise x Nautical — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Vanderlei Luxembourg; Cruise x Nautical — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro