Nubank can give discounts to those who pay the bill early

Customers of Nubank who use the famous “roxinho” (credit card) are able to reduce the amount of the monthly bill through advance payment. It is possible to pay part of the bill before the due date.

This is a great strategy for users who suffer from low limits to be able to use their credit card more often. In this case, all you need to do is anticipate the installments of the accounts due at the time of payment and take advantage of the credit that will be released.

In addition, to make life even easier for your customers, the Nubank it grants discounts on the invoice to those who pay in advance the payment of purchases in installments with the tool. See how to receive discounts below.

Check out how to pay the bill early and receive discounts

The procedure is simple and practical, see how to do it below:

First of all, update the app to the latest version; Next, tap on the installment purchase to open the transaction details; Once this is done, go to “Anticipate Installments” and then “Continue”; Check the discount and select the number of installments you want to pay in advance; Click on confirm to complete the operation. With this, the advance installments and the discount will be applied to the open invoice.

Finally, the user can still see on the invoice how much he saved with the action. However, it is noteworthy that discounts are given at a dynamic rate, which varies according to several factors.

Nubank releases new loan to customers via application

Recently, the Nubank launched a new loan line that can be secured with vehicles. The novelty was launched in partnership with Creditas, a Brazilian company in the financial services sector.

The digital bank informed that the objective is to offer more advantageous loans compared to the traditional modality of personal credit. The limit offered, which can reach 90% of the vehicle’s value, should be highlighted.

“In this modality, the customer will be able to continue using their vehicle normally. However, it will be sold to Nubank, that is, it cannot be sold until the loan is paid off”, informed the institution, in a note.

Loan with vehicle guarantee

The contractor can pay off the debt within 60 months. In addition, the interested party can apply for credit even if the vehicle is still in the financing phase. However, the applicant must have paid at least 50% of the car’s value.

THE Nubank emphasizes that only cars can be placed as collateral for this credit line. In this case, vehicles such as trucks and motorcycles do not enter the concession list. Furthermore, the car cannot be more than 15 years old.

The novelty is still being gradually released to fintech customers. In this way, the credit line may take a while to reach all users of the services of the Nubank.