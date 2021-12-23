Nubank releases limit increase before Christmas for customers

THE Nubank is considered the largest digital bank in Latin America. In Brazil, the institution also became one of the most highly rated. However, a negative point of fintech concerns the granting of credit card limits.

Many users of “roxinho” criticize the institution for providing credit below expectations. Some cards have a limit of only R$50. This fact brings great frustration to customers who want to consume more using the tool.

With this in mind, during this week the Nubank started to contemplate users with an increase in the credit card limit. Customers reported about the news on social networks quite enthusiastic.

Among the statements, some customers said that the credit was doubled and even quadrupled by the digital bank. Others reported that they received an increase of R$1,000 to R$1,500 in the tool.

The fact is that the subject is having enough repercussions this week, being among the most talked about on Twitter. For many, this action of Nubank it would be a kind of “Christmas gift”, as it will allow the user to consume more this year.

However, according to fintech, the increase in the limit for several customers is not related to some special Christmas action, but because the concessions are already foreseen for certain customers, which is just a coincidence.

“At Nubank, we are always looking at ways to make our customers’ experience even more complete. Therefore, we constantly analyze the usage profile of each client so that the limit is as adequate as possible, supporting our users in building a responsible relationship with their finances and the conscientious and responsible use of credit”, the institution said in a statement. financial.

Nubank can give discounts to those who pay the bill early

Customers of Nubank who use the famous “roxinho” (credit card) are able to reduce the amount of the monthly bill through advance payment. It is possible to pay part of the bill before the due date.

This is a great strategy for users who suffer from low limits to be able to use their credit card more often. In this case, all you need to do is anticipate the installments of the accounts due at the time of payment and take advantage of the credit that will be released.

In addition, to make life even easier for your customers, the Nubank it grants discounts on the invoice to those who pay in advance the payment of purchases in installments with the tool. See how to receive discounts below.

Check out how to pay the bill early and receive discounts

The procedure is simple and practical, see how to do it below:

First of all, update the app to the latest version; Next, tap on the installment purchase to open the transaction details; Once this is done, go to “Anticipate Installments” and then “Continue”; Check the discount and select the number of installments you want to pay in advance; Click on confirm to complete the operation. With this, the advance installments and the discount will be applied to the open invoice