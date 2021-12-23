Nubank releases stock purchases and investment options

THE Nubank launched another novelty to simplify the financial daily life of Brazilians. It is the option to buy shares, invest in funds and other shares with initial contributions between R$1 and R$500.

Read more: Nubank invoice discount: See how to reduce expenses

And the best part: you don’t need to register with Nu Invest. The entire operation takes place directly in the Nubank application, under the “Investments” tab. In a statement sent to customers on December 20, the digital bank announced the action:

“We developed an investment experience with the same simplicity and transparency as always, without those terms that only specialists understand and with investments starting at R$1”, declared the company. “You can already invest in fixed income, stocks, funds and other products.”

How to participate

Users interested in taking part in this action should open the application and start the application process. At first, the bank conducts a questionnaire to understand the person’s investor profile (if this form has never been filled out before).

Then the user will have access to the other investment options offered by Nubank without having to open an account in the application of the financial institution’s broker.

See below the images of the operations in the Nubank app:

Variety in investments

In its new action, Nubank offers different investment options from R$1, with an investment term between 3 and 5 years.

Among the assets are the Global Shares (BDRs), Brazilian Stocks and Index Funds (ETFs). Those investing from R$1 can also invest in the Equilibrium Fund, Potential Fund and Caution Fund categories.

whoever wants invest in CDB, the minimum amount for the operation is R$500 and the term of up to 3 years. It is also worth mentioning the CDI percentage, which increases with the investment time, and can vary between 106% and 112%.