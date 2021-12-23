Ômicron: ES warns of impacts on the risk matrix and calls for suspension of parties

Upon confirming community transmission of the Ômicron variant in Espírito Santo, the state government reinforced some recommendations and once again mentioned possible changes in the restrictive measures of the risk matrix in the coming days. In a video released this Wednesday (22), the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, recommended that the New Year’s Eve parties be suspended and that there be no fireworks on the beaches – as usually happens from North to South of the State at this time of year. Look:

Nésio Fernandes Espírito Santo Health Secretary “We recommend the suspension of New Year’s festivities, fireworks and large gatherings. There are still doubts about the Ômicron variant that do not allow us to renounce caution and protective measures”

Renato Casagrande Governor of Espírito Santo in an interview with CBN Vitória on 11/20/2021 “Christmas and New Year’s Eve will have to be different. It is necessary for people to think, both managers and citizens. It is not forbidden to have fun, but it has to be done responsibly and following protocols”

However, this does not mean that there will not be private parties in Vitória. Several establishments announced schedules with live shows and fireworks. Some events in the Metropolitan Region will have the presence of national attractions, such as singers Léo Santana and Felipe Araújo.

ÔMICRON: UNDERSTAND THE RISKS

The Ômicron variant was first identified in Botswana, a southern African country. According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), this new strain of the coronavirus is at risk of being more transmissible than the original, although it is still unclear about the severity of the infection.

Studies are underway to determine the effectiveness of vaccines against it. “Current vaccines are believed to protect against serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection with the strain,” the agency said in the latest notice issued on Ômicron earlier this month.

“Until we know more about it, it is important that we use all the tools available for individual and collective protection. We reaffirm the importance of vaccination and the use of measures such as wearing a mask, social distance and hand hygiene”, concluded Anvisa.