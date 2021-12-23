Ômicron is prevalent in some European countries, says WHO director

ROME, DEC 22 (ANSA) – With the rapid spread of the new variant of Covid-19, Ômicron, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday (21) that “a new storm is coming” in Europe.

Hans Kluge, WHO director for the European continent, commented at a press conference in Vienna, Austria, that the strain will “dominate” more countries and put pressure on health systems.

“A new storm is coming. Within a few weeks, the Ômicron variant will dominate more countries in the region and will push already-pressured health systems to the brink,” Kluge said.

The Belgian doctor also asked everyone to take the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, noting that the immunizing agent is the “most important defense” against the variant.

Ômicron, which has been recorded in dozens of countries around the world, was first detected in South Africa in late November. The variant is already prevalent in some European nations, such as Denmark and Portugal.

As a result of the increase in the number of cases of the disease, several countries, such as Italy, Germany and Austria, are again tightening restrictive measures. (ANSA).

