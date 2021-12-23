Ômicron: risk of hospitalization is 40% lower than with Delta, says study – Health

patients with Covid-19 infected by the variant micron have lower risk of hospitalization than those who contracted the Delta, according to research by Imperial College London released this Wednesday, 22. The chance of hospitalization with the new strain is between 40% and 45% lower. The research analyzed data from cases confirmed by laboratory tests RT-PCR (the molecular, considered more accurate) in England, between December 1st and 14th. There were 56 thousand Ômicron and 269 thousand Delta diagnoses studied.

Scientists are still investigating whether the vaccines in use are effective against Ômicron and whether the new version of the coronavirus causes more severe cases of the disease. Although there are signs that the strain is more contagious, but not as severe, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about the risks of hasty conclusions about it.

The Imperial College researchers said that the risk of patients with the new strain having to visit the hospital is between 20% and 25% lower than those with the variant still dominant in the world. Individuals who have already been infected with the coronavirus are at lower risk of being hospitalized with Ômicron and of contracting the strain originally detected in South Africa. The chance is between 50% and 60% lower, the study found. London.

At the same time, the scientists found that “the risk of hospitalization is similar for Ômicron and Delta in people who test positive for infection who have already received at least two doses of the vaccine”, which “reflects the reduced effectiveness of vaccines against Ômicron compared to Delta,” Imperial College said in a statement. “However, the risk of hospitalization in vaccinated people remains lower than in unvaccinated ones.”

“Our analysis provides evidence of a moderate reduction in the risk of hospitalization associated with the Ômicron variant,” said epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, one of the study’s authors. He added that, however, “this appears to be ‘offset’ by the reduced effectiveness of vaccines against the infection” of the new strain.

Epidemiologist Azra Ghani said that even though the reduction in the chance of hospitalization is reassuring, the “risk of infection remains extremely high.” “With the addition of the booster dose, vaccines continue to offer the best protection against infection and hospitalization,” he said.

More studies

The London research has similar conclusions to a South African study also released on Wednesday. The survey indicated that patients diagnosed with the new strain in South Africa between October 1 and November 30 were 80% less likely to end up in hospital than those with other strains.

Another work, carried out by the Scottish Universities of Edinburgh and Strathclyde, estimates that the risk of hospitalization can be reduced by up to two-thirds with the new variant, compared to Delta. The researchers note that data on the effect of Ômicron in people over 60 and unvaccinated are limited, but the disease appears to be more serious for them.

To arrive at preliminary data, the Scottish study looked at 23,840 likely cases of covid caused by the new strain. Of the total, 15 patients were hospitalized. With Delta, the hospitalization estimate indicates that there would be 47./With information from EFE and Reuters