On air in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’, Letícia Sabatella announces departure from Globo | celebrities



The new Globo telenovela, Tempo de Amar, was presented at the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, by actors Tony Ramos, Letícia Sabatella, Bruno Cabrerizo, Vitória Strada, author Alcides Nogueira and artistic director Jayme Monjardim, which is scheduled to debut in September. At the event, the actors declaimed poems and presented the story of the serial, which talks about human relationships. Actress Letícia Sabatella. – Daniel Castelo Branco / O Dia Agency

The new Globo telenovela, Tempo de Amar, was presented at the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, by actors Tony Ramos, Letícia Sabatella, Bruno Cabrerizo, Vitória Strada, author Alcides Nogueira and artistic director Jayme Monjardim, which is scheduled to debut in September. At the event, the actors declaimed poems and presented the story of the serial, which talks about human relationships. Actress Letícia Sabatella.Daniel Castelo Branco / O Dia Agency

Published 12/23/2021 10:45 AM

Rio – Letícia Sabatella, aged 50, is no longer among Globo’s regular actors. The actress announced this Thursday (23) that she ended her relationship with the network after 30 years of collaboration. In the cast of “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, she shared a video with excerpts from her most memorable works in the company.

“Thank you for reminding me so many times of my power, of our power! A soul that dreams collectively, that wants to be at the service of sensitivity and courage, that’s what we are together! You encourage and thrill me with your generosity, the delicacy, wit, love! Yes, I’ve had a tremendous privilege to belong to this School-Story, I’m deeply grateful to @Globo and all the amazing artists I’ve learned so much from! close,” she began, in an Instagram post.

“My moment is for a new thirst, for directing, for creating more and more, for acting, singing, studying new languages ​​always! After this end-of-year break (a rare thing to coincide with family vacations. How many Christmases and celebrations did I spend distant for being very involved with the recordings and intense characters. How many Life Stories I met in this Factory of Adventures! I wish all my colleagues, friends, dream accomplices, a lot of Love, Health, Peace, Light and Joy”, added the actress, implying that he seeks to broaden his professional horizons.

Currently, Letícia Sabatella plays Teresa Cristina, the Empress of Brazil, in “Nos Tempos do Imperador”. She debuted on Globo in 1991, in the soap opera “O Dono do Mundo”, playing the luxury escort Taís. In addition to Sabetella, other prestigious names are also ending their relationship with the channel, such as Cissa Guimarães, Elizabeth Savalla, among other veterans of dramaturgy.

Check out: