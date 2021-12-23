On the sly, businessmen outline a possible transfer of Ferreira; Guild has not yet been communicated.

Grêmio seeks a makeover in its squad, aiming at the challenging season of 2022, to which Tricolor dos Pampas has the mission of returning to the elite of Brazilian football. In this move, in addition to hiring reinforcements, the club also decided that it is out of the Grêmio barracks plans.

One of those who won’t be is striker Ferreira, who already has the name circulating in the market. This Wednesday (22), conversations emerged that could define the player’s future. According to information provided by reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, from Rádio Guaíba, the businessmen from Ferreira contacted Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, to try to establish negotiations for a transfer.

Although the mobilization is underway, Grêmio has not received an official statement about the agents’ interest in negotiating Ferreira with Arab football. In recent days, the attacker was also approached by São Paulo.

In the range of negotiations speculated about Grêmio players, there is also the situation of Douglas Costa. After Rafinha, the jersey 10 of the Tricolor Gaucho could be another athlete who played for Immortal last season, going to São Paulo. However, the player’s staff signaled that Dpuglas’ intention is to fulfill his contract in Porto Alegre, however, he needs a position from the Black, Blue and White team’s board.