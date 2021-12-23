One-night stand? Never! Bil and Marina get together at Virginia’s party

Anyone who thought that Bil and Marina would only last one night was wrong. The couple, who surprised at Christmas in Vila de Carlinhos Maia, enjoyed the pajama party promoted by Virginia Fonseca this Tuesday (21) very close. Former participants of “The 13th Farm” they arrived at the event hand in hand and kissed a lot throughout the night.

Who gave that the lovebirds were together at Carlinhos’ party was the influencer and DJ Calixto, followed by more than 820 thousand people on Instagram. Marina and Bil knew they were being filmed by him. “Top couple, see? Top couple of 2021,” said the musician.

Marina Ferrari and Arcreabiano participated in the reality show “A Fazenda” and left the confinement on Thursday (16). The influencer was fourth and Bil was runner-up. During the program, Marina had a brief involvement with Gui Araújo. She and Bil got closer on the home straight.

Even recent, the relationship has already caused controversy on the networks. Netizens joke that the two only got together to try for a spot at “Power Couple Brasil”. Lary Bottino was also bitten by jealousy. The influencer was enchanted by Bil on the reality show and was hoping to live something with him out here. After Arcrebiano and Marina got together, she stopped following the two on Instagram.