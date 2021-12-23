OnePlus 9 Pro brings better camera, good screen and sound, but performance… | Analysis / Review

OnePlus 9 Pro is with us! The famous Chinese brand responsible for creating the flagship killer catchphrase has arrived with a new bet on the top-of-the-line segment in 2021. This time, it has partnered with the Swedish camera brand Hasselblad to correct the line’s biggest weakness: its photographic performance.

The new Chinese flagship did not change its front design, but the camera block was reshaped by getting bigger and changing position. The 120 Hz screen features LTPO technology to slow down to 10 Hz on static content and deliver strong brightness with vibrant colors. Stereo sound has good power and well-balanced audio.

The performance let us down, even though the new comes with the Snapdragon 888 platform and up to 12 GB of RAM. It was slower at multitasking than its predecessor and was below the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Exynos 2100. The OnePlus was the benchmark in speed, but that seems to have changed over time.