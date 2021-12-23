OnePlus 9 Pro brings better camera, good screen and sound, but performance… | Analysis / Review

OnePlus 9 Pro is with us! The famous Chinese brand responsible for creating the flagship killer catchphrase has arrived with a new bet on the top-of-the-line segment in 2021. This time, it has partnered with the Swedish camera brand Hasselblad to correct the line’s biggest weakness: its photographic performance.
The new Chinese flagship did not change its front design, but the camera block was reshaped by getting bigger and changing position. The 120 Hz screen features LTPO technology to slow down to 10 Hz on static content and deliver strong brightness with vibrant colors. Stereo sound has good power and well-balanced audio.
The performance let us down, even though the new comes with the Snapdragon 888 platform and up to 12 GB of RAM. It was slower at multitasking than its predecessor and was below the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Exynos 2100. The OnePlus was the benchmark in speed, but that seems to have changed over time.
The battery is the same size as before, but it ended up yielding less in our standardized test. What only reinforces that there was a lack of better optimization of the software. At least the recharge time has dropped thanks to the new 65W charger. The OnePlus 9 Pro also received improvements in wireless charging, which now reaches 50W.
And the cameras? Did the partnership with Hasselblad really make a difference? Let’s say yes. The overall quality still isn’t on the level of rivals from Samsung and Apple, but it shows a considerable leap compared to previous OnePlus models, especially when shooting at night.
Is the OnePlus 9 Pro worth buying? Your problem is the hefty price. It came in for almost $1,000 in the most basic version and the one we tested with 12 GB of RAM goes beyond that. It’s a nice cell phone, but maybe it’s not feasible to import. To check all the details of our review, just access the link below.