Only 16% of cities have 80% of the population fully vaccinated







Health professional shows AstraZeneca vaccine vial against Covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro 01/23/2021 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Photo: Reuters

Only 16% of Brazilian cities have 80% of the population with the complete vaccination scheme against covid-19, according to the survey carried out by researchers on the panel Monitor Covid-19, from the Institute of Scientific and Technological Communication and Information in Health (Icict/Fiocruz). The study, released this Wednesday, 22, demonstrates how the vaccination campaign against covid-19 is also marked by profound social inequalities in the country.

According to the survey, “areas with lower HDI values [Índíce de Desenvolvimento Humano] in Brazil they also have lower vaccination coverage rates and worse structures for care, especially for more severe cases of Covid-19”.

While the southern region of Brazil has 30% of the municipalities with more than 80% of the population with a complete vaccination scheme, in the northern region this percentage drops to just 1.1%. In the rest of the country, the percentage of people immunized with the two doses of the vaccine corresponds to:

– Southeast 27.2%

– Midwest 11.8%

– Northeastc 2.7%

Until December 8, the states of Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Maranhão, Roraima and Sergipe did not have municipalities with more than 80% of the population fully immunized.

Vaccination inequality was also identified in border areas, such as the border between Rondônia and Bolivia, the triple border between Brazil, Peru and Colombia – where the cities of Tabatinga and Letícia are located -, also on the triple border between Roraima, Venezuela and Guyana , and the entire state of Amapá, bordering French Guiana. Which means that these territories are today vulnerable to the entry of new variants and the spread of the covid-19 virus throughout Brazil.





Vaccination coverage with complete scheme according to municipalities in Brazil Photo: Reproduction/Opendatasus/MonitoraCovid-19

The Fiocruz study also highlights that “the country, in the midst of the epidemic process, has not made available data on Covid-19 since 12/09/2021, which compromises all analyzes and the creation of subsidies for decision-making by the due to the speed of spread of the disease, it is essential to provide updated data to guide timely interventions.”

The process of internalization of covid with the low rates of the vaccine scheme also allows the emergence of new variants, in addition to the spread of the pandemic throughout Brazil. In addition to accelerating the application of the second doses of the vaccine schedule and the application of the booster dose, the study reinforces the importance of preventive measures such as the use of masks, preferably in the PFF2 and N95 models, in addition to the non-recommendation of holding events that generate agglomerations.