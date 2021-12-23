Only 16% of municipalities in Brazil have more than 80% of the population with the complete vaccination scheme, points out a study by Fiocruz | Coronavirus

Immunization inequality is already a real problem in the country, revealed data from MonitoraCovid-19 of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). According to the document, only 16% of municipalities in Brazil have more than 80% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule.

Uneven vaccine distribution is a concern because places with low vaccination coverage pose a risk to the local population and become a gateway for new variants.

“Data from other countries indicate that in 2022 places with low vaccination rates should favor the occurrence of outbreaks”, says Fiocruz.

The document comes at a time when the country is on alert with the new version of the coronavirus, omicron, reported on November 24 in South Africa. Since it was detected, the variant has caused a record number of cases in the African country.

National average remains high, but controversial

As of December 8, 74.95% of the Brazilian population had received the first dose of immunizing agents against Covid-19, 64.78% had a complete vaccination schedule and 9.04% had received the third dose of the immunizing agent.

These percentages, however, are not spread over the territory in an equivalent way..

Access to immunizing agents is also a socioeconomic problem, according to Fiocruz. The places that had low vaccination coverage are the same ones that have a low human development index (HDI).

While, in the south of the country, 30% of the municipalities have more than 80% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule in the region North this percentage drops to just 1.1%.

In the rest of the country, the percentage of people immunized with the two doses of the vaccine corresponds to:

27.2% in the Southeast;

11.8% in the Midwest;

2.7% in the Northeast.

Among the states of the federation, Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Maranhão, Roraima and Sergipe do not have any municipality with more than 80% of the population fully immunized.

The data cited reflect the country’s vaccination status only until December 8th. e-SUS Notifica, a platform that gathers information about cases and deaths due to Covid-19, returned to the air on December 21st.

The platform was inaccessible for 11 days after a hacker attack on government websites.

Sanitary measures must be maintained in summer

Furthermore, according to Fiocruz, medium-high vaccination coverage should not be synonymous with flexible sanitary measures.

European countries such as Germany (63%), Italy (67%), France (65%) and Austria (60%), which had vaccination rates similar to Brazil, serve as an example to show that a new wave of infection may appear , if the coping measures are not maintained.