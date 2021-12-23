‘Only You Left’ · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will finally reconcile with Ravi (Juan Paiva) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will open his wallet to pay bail for his friend, arrested for getting involved in a mess, and still will do the same with the heart. “There’s only you here for real”, he will confess in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The former driver of Redentor struggled to get a job in a cafeteria because of his criminal record. He did, however, go in the arm with the boss upon discovering that the man had spawned a load of chicken that had spoiled on the employees’ backs. The food was responsible for making Francisco food poisoning.

Joy (Lara Tremouroux), despite her partner’s resistance, will ask the protagonist for help, played by Cauã Reymond, to get him out of jail and also help with medical care for his son. in the scenes that will be shown this Thursday (23).

Christian will even avoid starting a conversation with Ravi so as not to push the envelope, but the boy will recognize that their friendship is capable of overcoming any adversity.

Juan Paiva’s character will also hear an outburst from the businessman, who can’t stand hiding behind Renato’s identity any longer:

Ravi and Christian settle the score

Do you know what it’s like to feel trapped 24 hours a day? Stuck in the skin, in the house, in someone else’s life? Everything I wanted, everything I believed in, went down the drain, and that’s all… There’s just you here for real. My friend. The only one who knows my name.

Ravi will still have time to repay the kindness when Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​catches his son-in-law with Francisco on his lap and demands an explanation. In his face, he will lie when he says he sought out the executive to help him defray his son’s medical expenses — making Christian earn more points with the millionaire.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

