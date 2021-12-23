Opponent of Flu, Millonarios will start pre-season before Tricolor

Deportivo Cali’s title at the Clausura of Colombia, on Wednesday night, defined Millonarios as Fluminense’s opponent in the second phase of the Libertadores. And the opponent will soon start their pre-season.

Journalist Marcello Neves, Flu sectorist for the newspaper O Globo, informs that the Colombian team will begin work on January 4th. Four days later, there is a friendly against Universitario, in Peru, where there will be the first game with public after almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Against Millonarios, Fluminense will play the first leg on February 22, in Bogotá, Colombia. The return will take place on March 1st, probably in São Januário. Both duels will be held at 9:30 pm (GMT).

If they advance to the third stage, the last before the groups, Fluminense will face the winner of the confrontation between Atlético Nacional (COL) against whoever leaves the meeting between Olímpia (PAR) and Universidad César Vallejo (PER). Departures are scheduled for the weeks of March 9th and 16th.

The return of the Tricolor vacation is scheduled for January 10th.