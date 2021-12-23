Palmeiras announces the hiring of Rafael Navarro, a standout from Série B

Center forward Rafael Navarro is officially a player for Palmeiras. The athlete was announced this Wednesday (22) and signed with the Greatest National Champion for five years.

After failing to settle his contract renewal with Botafogo, Navarro arrived “free of charge” at Verdão, and only salary amounts will be paid. Verdão had competition from football clubs and from the Middle East, in addition to Alvinegro himself, who tried to keep the player for 2022. The proposal and project presented by Palestra pleased both the athlete and his staff.

Navarro closed with Palmeiras – Reproduction/Twitter

The main name of the team from Rio de Janeiro in the campaign to the title of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, Rafael Navarro was the top scorer and greatest assistant of the team in the competition, with 15 goals scored and nine assists in 37 games. Among all the center forwards in Serie B, the former Ticolor Carioca striker was the one who created the most chances for a goal, the most decisive passes, the most accurate dribbles and the most disarming.

Navarro is Palmeiras’ third official reinforcement for the 2022 season. So far, the club has already agreed the signings of defensive midfielder Eduard Atuesta and goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba.