Palmeiras announces the hiring of striker Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo, who signs until 2026

Rafael Navarro is undergoing medical examinations in the coming days before signing a 5-year contract with Palmeiras

THE palm trees hit this Wednesday (22) the signing of the striker Rafael Navarro, featured in the last Series B by Botafogo.

The 21-year-old, whose link with his previous team would end on December 31st, signed for free with Verdão until the end of 2026, like the ESPN.com.br anticipated last Friday (17).

Protagonist in winning the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, Navarro ended the national tournament as the athlete with the most participations in goals – there were 24 in total, with 15 balls in the net (3rd in the general list of top scorers) and nine assists.

The great performance aroused the interest of national and international clubs, but Alviverde acted quickly and ensured the signing.

“I am very grateful to God, my family and Palmeiras for opening the doors for me. My 2021 season was wonderful, it was a magical year and I also thank Botafogo for believing in my work. When I received the proposal, it was a huge happiness, after all, he’s the greatest champion in Brazil. I’m very happy and I hope to live up to it,” said Navarro, after having toured the Soccer Academy’s center of excellence.

Rafael Navarro during signing of contract with Palmeiras Klaudia Kalinin/Ag Palmeiras

“The structure is out of this world, wonderful, standard in European football,” he said.

In all, the center forward had 63 matches and 18 goals for Botafogo, a team by which he was hired as an under-20 and soon became a professional, still in 2020.

In the youth categories, in addition to the team from Alvinegra, he wore the shirts of Fluminense (for which, in 2015, he was called up for the Tournament of Nations by the Brazilian under-15 team) and Atlético-GO.

Before Navarro, Verdão hired for 2022 the experienced goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, formerly of Internacional, and the Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta, who was with Los Angeles FC, in the United States.