Palmeiras arranges sale of Borja to Junior Barranquilla; see values ​​and details of the negotiation

THE palm trees hit the striker’s sale last Wednesday night Miguel Borja to Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia.

According to the ESPN.com.br with trading sources, Verdão will sell 50% of the rights from the center forward by $3.5 million (R$19.79 million).

According to people heard by the report, the agreement is practically enshrined and will be completed this Thursday morning (23).

The negotiation was made possible by the mega-entrepreneur Alejandro Char, former mayor of Barranquilla and pre-candidate for the presidency of Colombia.

It is worth remembering that the Char family owns Junior Barranquilla through the patriarch Fuad Char, a senator and also a businessman. His son, Antonio, is the president of the club.

Borja celebrates Palmeiras’ goal over Ituano, for the Campeonato Paulista Cesar Greco/Ag Palmeiras

“I’m happy. Tomorrow (Thursday) we will complete with Palmeiras the purchase and return to Miguel Borja’s Junior. The good son returns home. Here we wait for you to continue filling us with joy and goals”, wrote Alejandro Char, on your social networks.

Borja was on loan to Guild until 2022, but the team from Rio Grande do Sul gave up the athlete, considered expensive, after being relegated to Serie B.

It is worth remembering that the team from Rio Grande do Sul paid US$ 1 million (R$ 5.65 million) to Alviverde for the loan of the center forward.

In recent days, the Atlético Nacional, also from Colombia, approached to try a deal, but Junior ran over and closed the transfer.