Palmeiras forwards the departure of two players to Fortaleza

With Leila Pereira as new president, Palmeiras has been undergoing a reformulation aiming at the 2022 season. Left-back Victor Luis and defensive midfielder Matheus Fernandes, who are on the list of departures from Verdão, have already defined where they should play next year.

According to journalist Emerson Junior, Palmeiras sent the departures of Victor Luis and Matheus Fernandes to Fortaleza.

The trend is for the two players to sign a loan contract with Fortaleza until the end of 2022.

Revealed by Palmeiras himself, Victor Luis returned to Palmeiras this season after a loan period at Botafogo. In 2021, the defender played 32 matches, having scored one goal and distributed two assists.

In addition to Fortaleza, rivals Internacionale Grêmio would be interested in the defender of Verdão, according to the website iG Esporte.

Under the command of Abel Ferreira, the defender was behind in the disputes with Pìquerez and Jorge for the title. Even defender Renan came to play improvised on the left flank in front of Victor Luis.

Midfielder Matheus Fernandes returned to Verdão during the 2021 season, after having terminated his contract with Barcelona. Alviverde wants the midfielder to have a better streak at another club to come back with more baggage in the future.

Summer Outings

In recent days, Alviverde has already defined the departures of goalkeeper Jailson, who went to Cruzeiro, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo and forward Willian Bigode, who closed with Fluminense.

