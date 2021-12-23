Palmeiras: Leila Pereira raves praise for champion of Libertadores by Palmeiras

THE palm trees is one of the teams that has been generating more repercussions in the media, especially after having won the last Copa Libertadores da América and, now, it is already on the market looking for news to add even more quality to the squad led by Abel Ferreira. The intention is to bring pieces that arrive to help in the dispute of the Club World Cup, scheduled for the beginning of February.

So far, 2 signings have already been confirmed: Atuesta and Marcelo Lomba. In addition to the pair, forward Rafael Navarro, who stood out in Serie B by Botafogo, should be announced soon, as he has already accepted the terms offered by Verdão. President Leila Pereira confirmed that news should occur in the coming weeks, generating a lot of expectations.

In addition, a fact was celebrated recently: despite numerous speculations, the Portuguese coach refused proposals and will remain at the São Paulo club. This Wednesday (22), the coach celebrates his 43rd birthday, so much so that he received a special message from the new representative, who spared no praise:

“Abel, on this very special day, more than wishing you a happy birthday, I want to thank you for all your dedication and commitment to our Palmeiras! We will always play together in order to make the Verdão increasingly gigantic“, wrote the manager, on her Instagram page, demonstrating a very good atmosphere behind the scenes.

The performance in the Libertadores final against Flamengo was put on the back of Abel, who studied the opponent and managed to scale the team in a way that nullified the main Rio pieces, such as Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique. With the permanence guaranteed, the expectation is that Portuga will continue helping in this sequence of titles.