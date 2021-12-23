Palmeiras wins Mirassol and achieves the fifth consecutive title of Paulistão U-20

Palmeiras never tired of making history in 2021. After two Libertadores titles in the professional team, the Under-20 guaranteed, this Wednesday (22), Paulistão’s fifth consecutive championship in the category, something unprecedented since the tournament’s creation. The cup came after the victory by 1-0 over Mirassol (3-0 in the aggregate scoreboard).

Verdão went into the field with Matthew; Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Ian; Pedro Bicalho, Fabinho and Gabriel Silva; Giovani, Vanderlan and Vitor Hugo.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

The match started off lukewarm, with both teams finding it difficult to infiltrate the opposing defense. Until 16 minutes, no one was able to get close to the goal. However, Gabriel Tota made a good move on the edge of the area and ended it in Mateus’ corner, who managed to prevent Mirassol’s goal.

A short time later, Verdão responded. In a good move by Vanderlan from the left wing, the ball was left for captain Pedro Bicalho to finish from outside the area and, without hesitation, left goalkeeper Caik without a reaction and opened the scoring for the Greatest National Champion.

The match, however, has not changed. The teams continued to struggle to reach the opposing goal and, in a lukewarm and unexciting way, Palmeiras went to half-time winning 1-0 (3-0 in the aggregate scoreboard).

In the second stage, with Mirassol needing the result, Verdão didn’t give up spaces. Marking well and preventing the approaches of Leão da Alta Araraquarense, the team suffered little. However, I also failed to attack and, with that, the clash remained apathetic.

With the result, Palmeiras won the fifth consecutive Paulista championship, something unprecedented in history. Paulo Victor Gomes’ team had 17 wins, five draws and two defeats, in addition to 67 goals scored throughout the tournament.

Palmeiras returns to the field in January, for the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. Headquartered in Diadema, Verdão faces Assu-RN, Real Ariquemes-RO and Água Santa.

READ MORE