Palmeiras wins the fifth in a row at the Paulista Sub-20 and increases his own record | palm trees

Palmeiras beat Mirassol 1-0 on Wednesday night and won the fifth consecutive title in the Paulista U-20 Championship. Pedro Bicalho scored the goal at the José Maria de Campos Maia stadium – Verdão had already won the first game 2-0.

The feat is historic, as no other club has won this tournament five consecutive times. From 2017 to 2021, Verdão beat Corinthians (twice), Ponte Preta, Red Bull Brasil and now Mirassol in the finals.

1 of 2 Palmeiras’ under-20 players celebrate their São Paulo title in the category — Photo: Fabio Menotti Palmeiras’ under-20 players celebrate the São Paulo title in the category — Photo: Fabio Menotti

With the title, Verdão now reaches 15 state achievements in the base since the department was reformulated in 2015, when coordinator João Paulo Sampaio took over. There were three titles in the sub-11, two in the sub-13, four in the sub-15, one in the sub-17 and five in the sub-20.

The team used in the final had many players who played in the last rounds of the Brasileirão after the Libertadores title, such as Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas, Fabinho, Gabriel Silva, Giovani, Kevin, Vanderlan and Vitor Hugo.

The group also featured Endrick, a 15-year-old forward and the first in the history of football in São Paulo to participate in campaigns for finalist teams in the under-15, under-17 and under-20 teams in the same season. He won the title at the U-15 and U-20 and was runner-up at the U-17.