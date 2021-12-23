Patients await care lying on the lawn of the Emergency Care Unit in Guarulhos, Greater SP | São Paulo

Dozens of patients had to wait for care lying on the lawn of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) São João, in Guarulhos, Greater São Paulo, last Tuesday (21).
Asked why people were not properly accommodated, the City of Guarulhos informed that the problem was caused by an over-demand and that the teams were complete in the service.
However, the authorities did not answer what measures will be taken to resolve the situation.
In a statement, the municipal Executive reported that “the Health Department of the municipality found a great increase in the demand for people with symptoms of the H3N2 flu syndrome in the health units of Guarulhos, which has been causing long lines and delays in care.”
On the social networks, a resident stated that he spent more than 6 hours waiting to be seen.
According to the city hall, in the month of December, until the last day of the 19th, the city registered 8,051 cases of flu-like illnesses, not necessarily H3N2.
“The same is happening in private hospitals and in service stations of private health plans in the city, as is happening in other cities in Greater São Paulo”, says the statement.