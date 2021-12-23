Paxlovid: Pfizer Oral Treatment Vs Covid Receives US Emergency Use Authorization – Health

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an American regulatory agency equivalent to Anvisa, authorized the emergency use of oral treatment for to do against Covid-19, said the pharmacist on Wednesday, 22. The recommendation for the administration of Paxlovid It is for adult and pediatric patients (over 12 years old with at least 40kg) with covid who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

This is not the definitive approval of the drug. The pharmaceutical company declares that it intends to apply for the registration of a new drug (NDA) in 2022.

“Today’s Paxlovid authorization represents another tremendous example of how science will help us defeat this pandemic,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer Inc, in a statement. “This innovative therapy, which has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths, can be taken at home and will change the way we treat covid and, hopefully, will help reduce some of the significant pressures facing our healthcare systems.”

According to the company, the American agency based the decision on data from phase 2/3 clinical studies. Tests indicated that the pill produced by the drugmaker reduced the risk of hospitalization and death from the disease by 89% among adults most vulnerable to the virus, treated within three days of the onset of symptoms.

Most adverse events were mild in intensity. The company has already said that the drug is also effective in cases caused by the new Ômicron variant. Pfizer said it expects the approved dosage regimen (the way a drug is administered) to work also in people 12 years and older who weigh at least 40 kg. However, he points out, clinical trials did not include a patient under 18 years of age.

The drugmaker assured that it is ready to begin immediate delivery of the drug in the US. Pfizer has signed an agreement to deliver 10 million treatments by the end of next year with the US government. The company also informed that it raised its production projection. From 80 million treatments, now, with new investments, it intends to manufacture 120 million in 2022.