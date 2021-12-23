payment schedule is released; see dates

Along with the increase, the IPVA payment schedule in São Paulo from 2022 was announced. See all dates.
In the state of São Paulo, the Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles – IPVA will have a significant increase compared to the last 10 years. The information was released by the São Paulo State Secretariat for Planning and Development. Along with the increase, the payment schedule. A new law allows the IPVA to be paid in up to five installments.
One of the reasons for the increase in the IPVA has been the valorization of used cars (25.17% for used trucks and 23.5% for pickup trucks and utility vehicles). Motorcycles, on the other hand, valued around 23.33%. Passenger vehicles appreciated by 21.99%. This caused the IPVA to go through the readjustment.
Taxpayers will be able to pay the respective tax in three ways, with a single installment in January and obtain a 9% discount, a single installment in February with a 5% discount or installments from February to June, which would give five installments.
IPVA calendar in SP
- Final Plate 1: January 10th (single quota) or installments on February 10th – March 10th – April 10th – May 11th and June 10th;
Final Plate 2: January 11th (single quota) or installments on February 11th – March 11th – April 12th – May 12th – June 13th;
Final Plate 3: January 12th (single quota) or installments on February 14th – March 14th – April 13th – May 13th – June 14th;
Final Plate 4: January 13th (single quota) or installments on February 15th – March 15th – April 14th – May 16th – June 15th;
Final Plate 5: January 14th (single quota) or installments on February 16th – March 16th – April 18th – May 17th – June 20th;
Final Plaque 6: January 17th (single quota) or installments on February 17th – March 17th – April 19th – May 18th – June 21st;
Final Plate 7: January 18th (single quota) or installments on February 18th – March 18th – April 20th – May 19th – June 22nd;
Final Plaque 8: January 19th (single quota) or installments February 21st – March 21st – April 22nd – May 20th – June 23rd;
Final Plate 9: January 20th (single quota) or in installments February 22nd – March 22nd – April 25th – May 23rd – June 24th;
Final Plate 0: January 21st (single quota) or installments on February 23rd – March 23rd – April 26th – May 24th – June 27th.