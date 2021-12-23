payment schedule is released; see dates

Along with the increase, the IPVA payment schedule in São Paulo from 2022 was announced. See all dates.

In the state of São Paulo, the Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles – IPVA will have a significant increase compared to the last 10 years. The information was released by the São Paulo State Secretariat for Planning and Development. Along with the increase, the payment schedule. A new law allows the IPVA to be paid in up to five installments.

One of the reasons for the increase in the IPVA has been the valorization of used cars (25.17% for used trucks and 23.5% for pickup trucks and utility vehicles). Motorcycles, on the other hand, valued around 23.33%. Passenger vehicles appreciated by 21.99%. This caused the IPVA to go through the readjustment.

Taxpayers will be able to pay the respective tax in three ways, with a single installment in January and obtain a 9% discount, a single installment in February with a 5% discount or installments from February to June, which would give five installments.

IPVA calendar in SP