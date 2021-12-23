Payments sector is discounted but without clear catalysts, says Credit; Cielo’s target price is cut to R$2.50

After a significant liquidation of the sector, Credit Suisse revised the estimates and preferences in the payments segment. The bank concluded that current stock prices are already pricing many of the short-term headwinds, but recognizes that any positive catalysts are not yet clear.

The Swiss bank maintains a structurally constructive view of the sector, despite evaluating difficulties along the way. The persistently higher interest rate scenario will be structurally negative for the profitability of acquirers, as analysts do not expect companies to be able to pass the higher CDI entirely to prices due to competition and the fact that certain rates are already high. .

However, they continue to view the acquisition of merchants for micro and small merchants as a very profitable business. “We expect net margins to decline in 2022 and gradually recover as new products and businesses begin to mature.”

The order of preference is by the names of PagSeguro (outperform recommendation, or performance above the market average, with a target price of US$ 40, or a potential increase of 56% compared to the previous day’s closing), followed by Stone (neutral recommendation , with a target price of US$22, or upside potential of 36%), both with shares traded on the American market. Finally, there is Cielo (CIEL3), with a neutral recommendation and a target price of R$ 2.50, or an upside potential of 18.5%.

The bank highlights that competition and macro variables are the main risks for the three actions. Check below the investment theses and the reviews made for the companies.

PaySeguro

Credit Suisse maintained its outperform recommendation for PagSeguro, but reduced its target price from $50 to $40 to incorporate lower net margins.

The bank also reduced its estimated net income by 12%, to BRL 1.8 billion in the year 2022, with the net margin falling to 13%, slightly below the 15% margin estimated for 2021.

The reduction in revenue is the result of higher funding costs, with limited transfers, and a more conservative assumption for default on the credit product, now 10%.

Despite this, the bank maintains a positive view of PagSeguro, as it grew rapidly on all fronts, margins are still solid and should start to recover by mid-2022, in addition to the price-to-earnings multiple (P/E ) look attractive in 26.5 times.

Stone is downgraded to neutral equivalent

Stone had its target price reduced from $100 to $22 to incorporate: a higher cost of equity (Ke), a lower contribution from its credit product, and a sharp increase in financial expenses.

For the same reasons, Credit Suisse reduced its net profit estimate by 84% to BRL 514 million, with a projected margin of 7% for 2022. As a result, Stone was downgraded to neutral as it lacks clear catalysts, the Profit momentum is low and its price-over-short-term profit multiple of 56 times does not bring as much comfort.

However, the bank believes the long-term value of this deal is still underestimated and the lower estimates leave room for potential positive surprises.

The Swiss bank cut the target price for Cielo’s share from BRL 4.80 to BRL 2.50, maintaining a neutral recommendation, as it incorporates a higher cost of equity (Ke). Credit Suisse reduced its net income estimate by 23% to R$711 million, reflecting higher funding costs with only a partial pass-through.

The bank emphasizes that, at current prices, Cielo’s shares only reflect the fair value of its stake in Cateno, with a zero value attributed to the acquiring business.

A recovery in acquisition margins could be a trigger to add more value to this business. However, Credit Suisse says that, with intense competition and rising funding costs, it may take some time for higher margins to materialize.

