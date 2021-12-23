Petrobras completes sale of fields to PetroRecôncavo; proceeds from Americanas, Movida and other prominent companies

(Rodrigo Soldon/Flickr)

The corporate news this Thursday (23) highlights Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) completed the sale of onshore fields to PetroRecôncavo. In addition, the state-owned company presented to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) the revision of the Integrated Development Plan for the Tupi Shared Reservoir and the Iracema Area.

Gerdau (GGBR4) informed that the company, Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) and Seiva received payment of R$ 1.062 billion in losses with a loan from Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6).

Americanas (AMER3) approved the distribution of interest on equity (JCP), in the total gross amount of R$ 550.6 million and a capital increase.

In addition, Movida (MOVI3), Unidas (LCAM3), Totvs (TOTS3), among others, approved the distribution of earnings.

Check out the highlights:

Petrobras reported that it has completed the sale of its entire stake in 12 onshore exploration and production fields, called Polo Remanso, located in the state of Bahia, to Petro Recôncavo SA (PetroRecôncavo).

After the fulfillment of the conditions precedent, the operation was concluded with the payment of US$ 7.3 million to Petrobras, already with the adjustments foreseen in the contract. The amount received at closing is added to the amount of US$ 4 million paid to Petrobras upon signing the sales contract.

The company will still receive US$ 5 million one year after the closing of the operation, an amount to be corrected based on the conditions established in the contract.

Petrobras claims that it continues to increasingly focus its resources on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, where it has shown a competitive edge over the years, producing better quality oil and with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Petrobras also presented to the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) the review of the Integrated Development Plan (PD) for the Tupi Shared Deposit and the Iracema Area.

In this review, the Tupi Consortium proposes new investments to increase production and, consequently, maximize the generation of value in this field in the long term.

In addition, Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) informed that its Board of Directors approved the allocation of BRL 270 million that will be used throughout 2022 in the social program for access to cooking gas cylinders (liquefied petroleum gas – LPG) to families in vulnerable situations.

The amount is complementary to the R$30 million allocated in 2021, totaling R$300 million by the end of 2022.

Petrobras plans to act in three lines of action, which could benefit up to three million people.

Gerdau (GGBR4), Gerdau Metallurgy (GOAU4) and Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Gerdau (GGBR4) informed that the company, Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) and Seiva received payment of R$ 1.062 billion in losses with a loan from Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6).

The lawsuit is in the 14th Civil Court of the Judicial District of Rio de Janeiro.

The companies were authorized, on 10/18/2021, to raise the amount of R$ 422 million, considered “uncontroversial” by Eletrobras itself, which occurred on 10/29/2021;

On 10/28/2021, the companies presented guarantee insurance in the amount of R$1,049 million, having been accepted by the Judiciary Branch and granted the withdrawal of the judicial deposit of equivalent value on 11/30/2021.

American (AMER3)

Americanas (AMER3) approved the distribution of interest as remuneration on equity (JCP), in proportion to its participation in the capital stock, in the total gross amount of R$ 550.6 million, which represents a gross amount of R $0.61303854 for each common share.

The company also approved a capital increase of a maximum of R$468 million.

Guararapes (GUAR3)

Guararapes Confecções (GUAR3) announced that B3 granted the company’s migration request to the Novo Mercado.

The start of trading with securities issued by the company on the Novo Mercado is subject to approval at the General Meeting.

Totvs (TOTS3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP), in the total amount of R$79 million, corresponding to R$0.13 per company share.

Those who hold shares until December 28 will be entitled to the dividends.

JCP will be paid to shareholders on May 20, 2022.

Movida (MOVI3) approved the distribution of interest on equity in the amount of R$ 0125375129 per share, equivalent to R$ 45.3 million. Payment will be made by January 31, 2022.

The holders of shares issued by the Company will be entitled to interest on equity, according to the shareholding position of December 29, 2021.

Additionally, the Board informed that Management intends to propose at the Annual General Meeting (“GO) to be held in April 2022, the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$307 million.

United (LCAM3)

Unidas (LCAM3) approved the payment of interest on equity, in the amount of R$0.1195080803.

The payment of proceeds will take place on January 7th, based on the shareholding position on December 28th, 2022.

Tupy (TUPY3) communicated the payment of interest on equity in the total amount of R$22.1 million, equivalent to R$0.15373790031 per common share.

The company’s shares will trade ex-interest on capital from December 31, 2020 and shareholders will have their credits available in their accounts until January 27, 2022.

Viveo (VVEO3) approved the payment of interest on equity, in the total amount of R$71.1 million, corresponding to R$0.248,605 per share.

Viveo’s ex-interest shares will be traded from December 29, 2021 and VVEO3 share holders will have access to the JCP on February 23, 2022.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) informed the distribution of interest on capital in the total amount of R$295 million, which corresponds to R$0.49890007416 per share.

The company’s shares will be traded ex-interest as of December 29, and the payment of interest on equity will be transferred to shareholders by December 30, 2022.

Vivara (VIVA3)

Vivara Participações (VIVA3) announced the completion of its expansion plan, and according to the company, the year 2021 was very positive with the opening of 61 stores and of these projects, 41 represent the Vivara brand and 20 represent Life.

The company managed to reach the numbers of: 288 operations, which reflects in: 229 Vivara stores, 33 Life and 26 kiosks.

CCR (CCRO3) informed that Via Oeste will assume new investments in SP-270, in the amount of R$ 34.479 million.

Sinqia (SQIA3)

Sinqia (SQIA3) acquired Newcon, which is one of the main technology providers for the Brazilian financial market. The total value of the transaction is R$422.5 million.

MRV (MRVE3) concluded the sale of a development in Florida, in the United States, with a general sales value (PSV) of US$ 95 million and a net receipt of US$ 47.4 million.

Eneva (ENEV3) reported having signed two financing contracts with Banco do Brasil.

The first is a fixed credit opening agreement between Azulão Geração de Energia, a company subsidiary, and Banco do Brasil using resources from the Amazon Development Fund-FDA, signed on December 15, 2021, in the amount of BRL 286,128,995.

The contract is aimed at the development and construction of the Azulão-Jaguatirica integrated project.

The second is a fixed credit facility agreement between Parnaíba II Geração de Energia SA, a subsidiary of the company, and Banco do Brasil SA, using resources from the Northeast Development Fund-FDNE, signed on December 22, 2021 , in the amount of R$ 274,179,982.11 at the cost of IPCA + 3.383% pa, term of 234 months, including a 12-month grace period, maturing on July 1, 2041.

The Parnaíba II Financing Contract has as its objective the development and construction of the UTE Parnaíba VI project.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas (ONCO) entered into a purchase and sale agreement, with concomitant subscription and payment of new shares, so that the company will hold 60% of the capital of Itaigara Memorial, with options to attain 100% interest throughout the next 4 years.

Payment for the operation will be made in cash, with the company’s own resources, in the amount of R$ 101.1 million. The firm value (enterprise value) stipulated is approximately R$ 180 million and the adjusted Ebitda of the operation, estimated for the twelve months after its consummation, will be approximately R$ 20 million.

