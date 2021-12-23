Pocketnarist deputies use false information against child vaccination – 12/23/2021 – Power

Federal deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) and Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) used false content to attack children’s vaccination against Covid-19 on their social networks and official websites.

Last Thursday (16), Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in the age group ranging from 5 to 11 years. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,449 children up to 11 years old have died of the disease in Brazil —301 if only considered the group released by Anvisa.

To date, all studies indicate that immunization of minors is safe and effective. The practice is recommended by international authorities in the United States and Europe.

Among the rumors that circulate on the subject, there are publications claiming that Pfizer’s vaccine is capable of producing toxic substances. Misinformation says that the spike protein would be responsible for permanent damage to the body, such as cancer, fertility problems and others.

This assumption appears in a video posted by Congresswoman Bia Kicis on her Facebook, which was shared more than 11,000 times and had 91,000 views. In the recording, the parliamentarian is next to the doctor José Nasser, who claims that the serious side effects of the immunizers were reported by Professor Robert Malone, alleged creator of the messenger RNA vaccines.

​Watch the video:

Malone is one of the researchers who contributed to the development of messenger RNA technology, but not its inventor. He actually recorded a video with serious accusations about the vaccine, but there is no record that the production of the spike protein is harmful to the body.

According to Alexandre Naime Barbosa, head of Infectology at the São Paulo State University (Unesp), the rare potentially serious events recorded in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not related to the toxicity of the spike protein. The claims made in the video by Malone have already been contradicted by Lupa.

Other posts on social media claim that Pfizer’s vaccines have not been adequately tested in children. This is said, for example, in a text posted on Instagram by physician Mayra Pinheiro, also known as Capitã Cloroquina, and reposted by deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

“Studies on the vaccine in children are scarce, do not have good methodological quality and do not demonstrate its efficiency in reducing disease and death in this population”, says the post released by the congressman, which had more than 140 retweets and was shared 4,500 times in his Facebook profile.

The studies that have already been published rely on a quality methodology, being recognized by the WHO (World Health Organization). Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has been conducting clinical trials with children in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain.

In October, the results of these trials indicated that the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing Covid in children ages 5 to 11 years. As a methodology, the trial divided the children into two groups —placebo (1538) and vaccine (3,100)—in order to analyze safety data, investigating possible side effects.

Deputy Carla Zambelli, in turn, to avoid having her account blocked on social networks, opted to share a video recorded by social scientist and lawyer Fernando Conrado on her personal website. The page had received about 12 thousand visitors until this Wednesday.

The recording was even hosted on Rumble, a video platform used by the right to evade the fake content removal policies of networks like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

In the video, Conrado accesses the website of the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), a US health agency, and shows some data on alleged adverse events caused by Covid’s vaccines. He says he does not agree with the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.

According to Conrado, 74% of all vaccine-related deaths since 1900 in the United States were caused by immunizers against Covid. “These are the events linked to the vaccine and proven. Apart from the ones that have not been proven”, he says.

However, Conrado omits the information that the system shown, the Vaers (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), receives contributions from anyone through an online form. The website itself warns that the reports may contain information “incomplete, inaccurate, coincident or unverifiable” and that the data “cannot be used to determine whether a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or disease”.

In a statement, Zambelli’s press office said that the existence of an online form “does not indicate that the content of the video is false”, but admits that it “may contain ‘incomplete’ or ‘inaccurate’ information”.

She said that, for that reason, she would include the article on her website “so that people can do the best scrutiny on the topic.”

The note even questions the classification that the content would be false, saying that Lupa would not have access to the result of the analysis of all deaths allegedly caused by the adverse effect of the vaccine in the US. However, as the CDC website shows, the data used in the video “cannot be used to determine whether a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event.”

Lupa also sought out Eduardo Bolsonaro, Bia Kicis, Mayra Pinheiro, José Nasser and Fernando Conrado, but did not get an answer until the publication of this article.

Vaccination

Anvisa and CTAI-Covid (Covid-19’s Technical Advisory Board on Immunization) have already positioned themselves in favor of the vaccination of children. In the United States, more than 7.1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine have been administered to children aged 5 to 11 years. There were only eight cases reported to Vaers of myocarditis, inflammation of the medial layer of the heart muscle, and all of them were considered mild.