Portugal’s billionaire contribution to TAP airline approved

Airbus A330-900 – Image: CWB Spotter





The European Commission (EC) announces that it has approved this Tuesday, December 21, in the framework of the European Union (EU) rules on state aid:

i) $2.55 billion in restructuring aid to enable the Transportes Aéreos Portugueses SGPS SA group and the airline TAP Air Portugal to return to viability; and

ii) an aid of $107.1 million euros to compensate TAP Air Portugal for the losses suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, between 1 July 2020 and 30 December 2020.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy, declared that the approved measures will allow Portugal to compensate TAP for the losses directly suffered as a result of travel restrictions applied to limit the spread of the coronavirus. At the same time, the approved plan for restructuring TAP will ensure the airline’s long-term viability.

“The important public support will have safeguards designed to limit distortions of competition. In particular, TAP undertook to provide slots at Lisbon airport, a congested airport where TAP holds significant market power. In this way, competing carriers have the possibility to expand their activities at this airport, guaranteeing fair prices and greater choice for European consumers”, highlighted Vestager.





According to the EC, the approval of the contribution is justified because TAP Air Portugal, a Portuguese state-owned company, is the largest airline based in Portugal, an important provider of mobility services for passengers and cargo, both on the mainland and in the Autonomous Regions Madeira and the Azores, as well as for Portuguese-speaking countries and diaspora communities.

The company plays a key role in the growth of tourism in Portugal and the Portuguese economy as a whole and is an important employer in Portugal. In 2019, it was responsible for more than 50% of arrivals and departures from Lisbon International Airport.

European Commission Information