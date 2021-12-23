Post office site is down and may have been attacked

The website of mail it is off air on the morning of Thursday (23), making life difficult for those who intend to follow the Christmas deliveries. However, the problem could be much bigger than a crash on the portal: the hacker group Lapsus$, who assumed the cyberattack that took place at the Ministry of Health, said he is taking action against the delivery company.

The group announced its involvement in the downfall of the Correios website in a publication on Telegram held today (23). “We announced a cyber attack against Correios.com.br. The services are currently offline!” says the publication, in Spanish. According to the group, more details about the action will be revealed soon.

Source: Power360

In contact with the Correios advisory, Poder360 got a statement from the company on the matter. A spokesman for the state-owned company said those responsible were still “seeking information” about the drop in services.

Complaints and Problems

The site came back online, but it still has flaws.

According to the website DownDetector, which maps user complaints online, the system has been instabilities since early morning, but peaked at 9 am. The portal went 100% offline, displaying an error message.

Subsequently, the Correios website returned to the air, but showing failures during use. When trying to crawl objects, for example, the portal started to display an API authentication error.

The Correios’ mobile app is also having problems. While trying to use the app, users encountered an error message connecting to servers.