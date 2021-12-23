Posts become target of hackers and website is down

THE Post office site is down since the early hours of this Thursday (23). In addition, according to reports from several users, the company’s tracking system cannot be accessed.

According to preliminary information, the company’s website may have been the target of a hacker attack by LAPSUS$.

The group, which was also responsible for taking down the Ministry of Health website and other services of the Unified Health System (SUS), published a statement where he assumes the authorship.

In a message shared on the Telegram, they reported: