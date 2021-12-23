Posts become target of hackers and website is down

THE Post office site is down since the early hours of this Thursday (23). In addition, according to reports from several users, the company’s tracking system cannot be accessed.

According to preliminary information, the company’s website may have been the target of a hacker attack by LAPSUS$.

The group, which was also responsible for taking down the Ministry of Health website and other services of the Unified Health System (SUS), published a statement where he assumes the authorship.

In a message shared on the Telegram, they reported:

We announce a cyber attack against CORREIOS.com.br. Services are currently offline!

More Informations soon

When accessing the Correios website, the user should come across the message “503 Service Unavailable”, and at this moment there is a peak of complaints in the Down Detector tool.

Known as one of the most important seasons of the year for e-commerce, Christmas is usually the period when Correios works to deliver a series of products and gifts. With the system offline, tracking becomes infeasible and this can impact the user experience and even cause considerable delays.

For now, the Post has not commented on the matter. In any case, the attack carried out by the LAPSUS$ group destabilized the Ministry of Health and so far the ConnectSUS application remains down, making it impossible to withdraw the proof of vaccine against Covid-19.

