Preserved dinosaur baby egg is found in China

A 70-million-year-old fossil was recently discovered in China’s Jiangxi province. The discovery preserves an embryonic skeleton of a intact dinosaur inside an egg in oviraptoridae — herbivorous dinosaurs and extinct omnivores related to birds — nicknamed Baby Yingliang after the name of the museum that currently houses it.

Because baby dinosaur bones are extremely rare and fragile, the discovery is seen as a unique find. In the researchers’ view, the expectation is that the fossil may reveal a new perspective on the relationship between some classes of dinosaurs and birds that live today.

According to the report released by the University of Birmingham, UK, the egg is about 17 centimeters long and housed a 27 centimeter dinosaur measuring from head to toe. Had this creature survived to adulthood, scientists believe it would have reached up to 10 feet in length.

As analyzed in other fossils from oviraptoridae around the world, archaeologists indicate that dinosaurs shifted their position within the egg much like some contemporary birds do. In modern birds, such behavior is described as the act of “bending”, which is controlled by the central nervous system and is critical to successful incubation.

In the view of researcher Waisum Ma, responsible for the study, the discovery is a novelty for several fields of Science. “We were surprised to see this embryo beautifully preserved inside a dinosaur egg, lying in a bird posture. This posture had not been recognized in non-avian dinosaurs before,” he said.

As far as we know today, all birds evolved directly from the bipedal dinosaur suborder called the Theropoda, which includes creatures like the T-Rex and other smaller velociraptors. However, pre-incubation behavior is not the only one that modern birds have inherited from their dinosaur ancestors.

These same dinosaurs have been known to sit on their eggs to help them hatch, researchers say. The fossil found in Jiangxi Province was reportedly discovered by a company called Yingliang Group around the 2000s and was left behind in a warehouse for over 10 years.

After this period, the artifact was discovered by employees of the company-funded Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum. Since then, the fossil has been analyzed by researchers to identify more common behaviors between dinosaurs and modern birds.