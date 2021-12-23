President of América-MG reports Grêmio’s interest in Mauro Zárate

In an interview to 98FM radio, from Belo Horizonte (MG), the president of América-MG, Alencar da Silveira Jr, mentioned that Grêmio would be interested in Argentine striker Mauro Zárate, who played the last Brasileirão for Coelho. The Tricolor denies it.

“If Grêmio takes the (Mauro) Zárate, will take a p… player. A group player, a player who adds to the whole squad. He is a distinguished professional,” said the leader, who is also a state deputy for the PDT.

In another moment of the interview, Silveira Jr said, without mentioning Grêmio, that “the people from the South” would be contacting the board of directors of the Minas Gerais club to obtain information about the attacker.

With passages for Boca Juniors, Vélez, and several clubs in Europe such as Internazionale, Lazio, Watford and West Ham, Mauro Zárate played 16 matches for Coelho – scored one goal and gave two assists. The striker has been living with injuries in recent years.

The player would be an option to the vacancy left by Diego Souza, dismissed by Grêmio. Colombian Borja is also negotiating his departure from the club, and Churín was not taken advantage of during the season.



