President of Benfica is charged internally on soap opera Jorge Jesus and Flamengo

The meeting between Jorge Jesus and the leaders of Flamengo on the eve of the derby against Porto, which takes place this Thursday (23), continues to reverberate in the corridors of Benfica and president Rui Costa has become an important target in this story.

During a press conference last Tuesday (22), JJ’s assistant, João de Deus, confirmed the meeting, but made it clear that he was authorized by Benfica, especially by the club president. According to Goal, the statement caused surprise to Rui Costa’s peers, who were not aware of what happened.

Jorge Jesus’ relationship with Rui Costa is far from the best. The agent, in fact, has already thought about the coach’s dismissal in some opportunities and is already surveying the market in search of a new coach for the next season. The posture of the current president and the lack of support bothers JJ a lot.

The coach feels discredited and unprotected. There were many times that fans demonstrated at the Luz stadium asking for the coach to leave and the president remained silent. Given this scenario, the arrival of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel in Portugal suited Jorge Jesus well.

In fact, the situation was good for all three sides, one no longer wanted the coach, the other was dissatisfied with the lack of “affection” and the risk of being fired, and the third, in search of “old love”.

With the circus set up, the big one went into action. Precisely the pressure on Rui Costa. The president’s peers don’t accept how things are being handled. He, in turn, disgusted by the repercussions of the case, is now between the cross and the sword.

Fires JJ, starts planning for the next season, but delivers the coach for “free” to Flamengo or keeps the coach and will need to work twice as hard internally to get around the political climate and the stands.

Meanwhile, Braz and Spindel understand they have time, follow a networking agenda in Portugal and await the next step of the soap opera Jorge Jesus, which could have an important chapter this Tuesday, at 5:45 pm, at Estádio do Dragão, in Porto