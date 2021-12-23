Private pension makes you pay less income tax

Investing or making an extra contribution to Private Pension before the end of this year will make you pay less Income Tax in 2022.

But there is a limit to this advantage: the equivalent of 12% of the taxpayer’s gross income. You can apply more than that, to add more money to your investment, but for Income Tax purposes it will not advance a greater amount. This amount depends on your income, so know how to calculate it.

Only valid for PGBL

Economist Rogerio Bragherolli, a specialist in employability and human capital, says that the discount applies to private pension plans in the PGBL (Free Benefit Generator Plan) category, which is more suitable for those who make a complete income tax return.

“The advantage of the PGBL plans is that, investing in this plan, you can take advantage of a tax benefit when these amounts are deposited. The limit is 12% of the gross income”, he says.

Gross income is the total amount of your income without any discount (INSS, transport voucher, meal voucher, etc.).

A worker who earns R$100,000 gross per year pays tax on that total amount. If you make a PGBL private pension of up to 12% of gross income (R$ 12 thousand), this amount will be debited from the total of R$ 100 thousand, which gives R$ 88 thousand. This will be the income considered for paying the tax.

learn how to calculate

To make an account of how much you need to deposit you need:

Add up how much you earn in the year (gross, no discounts)

Multiply this amount by 0.12 (12%, which is the maximum possible rebate rate)

And subtract what you’ve already contributed during the year.

If you have already deposited more than 12% of your annual income, it is not worth making a contribution just for the purpose of reducing the tax paid.

“PGBL is an alternative that pays off. In addition to the advantage of allowing income tax deduction for those who make the declaration using the complete form, it is a long-term investment that offers profitability and differentiated conditions to build your assets”, says Isabella Medeiros, director of Benefits at Ekto Grupo – Seguros & Previdência.

But care must be taken when choosing and maintaining a plan so as not to pay very high administration fees (see here how pension and care plans work)

In theory, as it is an official and legal route, there is no great risk of falling into the Lion’s fine mesh, unless the declaration is made incompletely or wrongly. “Not including redemptions made during the year represents a great risk of falling into the fine mesh”, he points out.

Investment is also an option

The discount on the income tax basis is not only valid for those who already contribute to Private Pension, but also for those who want to invest now. For this, the orientation is to look for an institution that offers the PGBL.

In addition to PGBL, there is also Vida Gerador de Benefício Livre (VGBL), which is a type of life insurance with a survival coverage clause, but which is not considered a supplementary pension plan.

Bragherolli explains that the PGBL pension is worth it for taxpayers who have the following characteristics: