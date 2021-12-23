Promo on Play Store: 109 free or discounted Android apps and games

This Wednesday (22) Android smartphone users have more than one hundred opportunities to renew the library of applications on their cell phone. The Google Play Store has 109 general apps, games and customization items on sale. Of the total offers, 21 are being made available for free, while another 88 titles can be purchased for a reduced price.

Some of the promotions involve distributing “premium” versions at a lower cost. Among the highlights at the time are some RPGs by Square Enix and digital board games by Asmodee Digital and DIGIDICED. Last Monday (20) we released another 100 titles on offer that are possibly still available at a discount on the Google app store.