PSG: Icardi Salvador and Ramos in ‘nightmare’: press rebounds tie

Mauro Icardi, from PSG, avoided the defeat of his team in the French Championship in addition to Lorient, a club that hasn’t won for three months. At 47 minutes of the 2nd time of the match, which took place today, the Argentine took advantage of Hakimi’s cross and sealed the 1-1 on the scoreboard.

The result, despite not being considered ideal internally, guaranteed the permanence of the Parisian team at the top of the national tournament, with 46 points.

“Salvador” was the adjective used by the newspaper L’Equipe a Icardi. “The Argentine center forward avoided a second defeat this season for his teammates by looking for an almost miraculous draw”, defined the vehicle.

Le Parisien, on the other hand, chose to highlight and regret the expulsion of Sergio Ramos, which occurred in the final minutes of the match – just before the equalizer.

“Ramos had a nightmare. After finally playing a second consecutive game for PSG, he had no reason to be happy, as he was unable to assert his CV and ended up being expelled.”

Finally, the Supporters Channel, a site specializing in news and opinions about the Parisian team, showed “relief” that the team will only return to work on January 3rd.

“The truce comes at the right time for PSG in the hope that, among the good resolutions of 2022, there is finally the fact that we find a real standard so that we don’t have any nasty surprises.”