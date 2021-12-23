PSG suffers with a team that hasn’t won in 3 months and draws in the end

With Messi and without the presence of the suspended Mbappé and the injured Neymar, PSG suffered and only got a draw in stoppages with Lorient, a team that hasn’t won for three months and which has the worst attack in the French Championship. The match, valid for the 19th round of the national tournament, ended 1-1.

Despite the stumble, the team led by Mauricio Pochettino leads the table with 46 points. Lorient, on the other hand, which was on its way to its 1st victory since September 22, remains in the relegation zone with just 16 points.

THE UOL Sport summed up what was the valid game for the French Championship. Check it out below:

PSG scares but is cornered

Marquinhos and Laurienté fight for the ball in the bout between PSG and Lorient Image: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

The visitors started the game with great intensity and almost opened the scoreboard in the 1st minute of the duel. Nuno Mendes advanced on the left and crossed into the area. Icardi got the submission, but the ball went outside the goal defended by Nardi.

After the scare, Lorient asserted the field command and went after the star team of Paris. At ten minutes, Moffi was launched from the left and, with freedom, kicked the opponent’s goal – the ball, however, went far.

The Nigerian striker was inspired and, five minutes later, had another chance to open the scoring. He received it freely and came face-to-face with Navas, but he tried a little digging and wasted the opportunity. At 17, it was Ouattara’s turn to scare and kick hard to the Costa Rican goal.

Messi responds

At 25, with PSG neutralizing the home team, Lionel Messi called the responsibility and gave the answer.

The Argentinian took advantage of a backlash at the edge of the area and crossed over to Nardi’s goal. The ball capriciously exploded on the crossbar and gave no rebound to Icardi and Di María.

Weak attack? Not today…

A team that entered the field with the worst attack index in the French Championship, Lorient did not stop attacking and opened the scoring after 40 minutes of the initial stage.

In a counterattack pulled from the left by Laurienté, the ball was low crossed to Moffi, who pivoted and rolled to Le Fée. The midfielder played aside for Monconduit, who hit Navas’ goal hard and opened the scoring for the home team: 1-0.

Observed by Di María, Abergel, Monconduit and Moffi celebrate Lorient’s goal Image: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

lost chances

Trying to avoid the embarrassment, PSG launched themselves on the attack in the 2nd time – but they didn’t really care about the famous “last ball”. Meanwhile, Lorient defended itself and bet on counterattacks.

At six minutes, Hakimi appeared on the right side and crossed for Wijnaldum. The French midfielder caught the ball badly and sent it away from the goal.

Shortly thereafter, it was Di María’s turn to fail. Messi made a beautiful move from the right and called the compatriot. Even with freedom, the midfielder submitted for high.

Not even Messi saves…

Messi clearly missed Mbappé and Neymar. Without getting big triangulations, the Argentine bet on individuality in the final minutes.

In the 29th minute, he cleared at least three markers and hit the opponent’s goal hard, scaring Nardi. The ball, however, passed the crossbar. Soon after, the shirt 30 stopped, twice, in the goalkeeper of Lorient.

Lionel Messi regrets lost chance during a game between PSG and Lorient, for the French Championship Image: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Sergio Ramos expelled

Betting on counterattacks, the home team got an important “reinforcement” in the final minutes of the match.

Sergio Ramos, who replaced Nuno Mendes at half-time, was booked on the 36th minute. In the next move, the PSG defender hit Moffi and left the field, worsening the situation for the visitors.

Icardi saves and avoids embarrassment

In stoppage time, forward Icardi saved PSG from an embarrassment in Lorient.

After a cross by Hakimi, the Argentinian climbed more than everyone else and headed into the goal, tying the match and giving the fans relief.

Datasheet: Lorient 1×0 PSG

Tournament: French Championship – 19th round

Date: December 22, 2021

Place: Stade du Yves Allainmat, Lorient

Time: 17h (from Brasilia)

Goals: Monconduit (40 min of the 1st period) and Icardi (47 min of the 2nd period)

Lorient: Nardi; Mendes, Laporte, Jenz and Le Goff; Abergel, Monconduit and Le Fée; Laurienté (Igor Silva), Moffi and Ouattara. Technician: Christoph Pélissie

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes (Sergio Ramos); Gueye, Herrera (Yansane) and Wijnaldum; Di Maria, Messi and Icardi. Technician: Mauricio Pochettino