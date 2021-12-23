Public debt rises 2.34% in November, to BRL 5.49 trillion | Economy

The federal public debt in bonds – which includes government debts in Brazil and abroad – registered 2.34% increase in November and hit BRL 5.498 trillion , informed the National Treasury Secretariat this Wednesday (22). In October, the debt totaled R$5.373 trillion.

Public debt is issued by the National Treasury to finance the federal government’s budget deficit. In other words, they are loans made to pay expenses that are above the collection with taxes and duties.

According to the National Treasury, the debt increased in November due to the net issuance (above redemptions) of R$ 84.64 billion in public debt securities. In addition, an interest expense of R$41.09 billion in the period was also computed.

According to the Treasury, the month of November was marked by volatility in international markets, with strong company results and the recovery of the US economy as positive highlights.

“However, the new wave of Covid-19 in European regions and the expectation of an acceleration of the pace of reduction of monetary stimulus by the Fed [Banco Central dos EUA], in the face of persistent inflation, ended up causing stock exchanges to close in the negative,” he informed.

In the domestic market, added the Treasury, the highlights were the continuation of the cycle of increase in the basic interest rate by the Central Bank and the improvement in the fiscal perception of investors, influenced by the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios.

The National Treasury expects the public debt to continue to grow in the coming months and end 2021 between R$5.6 trillion and R$5.9 trillion.

Holders and average cost

The National Treasury figures also reveal that foreign investors bought government bonds last month. For this reason, the participation of this group in the internal public debt increased.

In October, non-residents in the country held 10.46% of the total debt, equivalent to R$533 billion, an amount that rose to R$550 billion, or 10.52% of the total, in November.

As a result, foreigners are ranked fourth among the main holders of domestic public debt, behind:

financial institutions (R$1.51 trillion, or 29.03% of the total).

investment funds (BRL 1.24 trillion, or 23.82% of the total);

pension funds (BRL 1.16 trillion or 22.31% of the total);

The average cost of public bond issues on the domestic market, according to the National Treasury, increased from 8.29% per year, in twelve months in October, to 8.52% per year, in November.

The increase in the average cost is related to the increase in the economy’s basic interest rates by the Central Bank to fight inflation.