Queiroga reaffirms that vaccinating children against Covid is not urgent

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, says again this Thursday (23/12) that there is no rush to immunize children against Covid-19.

According to the cardiologist, the deaths of this public by Covid are low, therefore, they do not require “emergency decisions”.

“Child deaths are absolutely within a level that does not imply emergency decisions. In other words, this helps the Ministry to make a decision based on quality scientific evidence, on the issue of safety, on the issue of efficacy and effectiveness”, he said.

According to the minister, there are “conflicts of interest” related to the release of the application of the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years.

During a conversation with the press, Queiroga spoke again that the final decision on child immunization is up to the ministry.

“The place to debate this here with experts is at a public hearing at the Ministry of Health. Not least because everyone who sits in the chair has to decline their conflicts of interest. Because there are conflicts of interest and no one should be unaware of these facts,” said the minister.

This Thursday, the federal government started a public consultation to discuss the vaccination of children. The consultation will be available until January 2, 2022.

Queiroga said the public consultation is not about an “election” or a “zap group opinion”, in reference to the instant messaging app WhatsApp. “The public consultation aims to listen to society. It’s not an election. This is not for zap group opinion. We want to listen to society”, he declared.

***Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Pictures (9) ***Covid-19 From the beginning of the pandemic until the first week of December 2021, the Ministry of Health registered more than 22 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Brazil Shutterstock ***Masked people in the street According to the Epidemiological Bulletin, Brazil is the third country with the highest number of accumulated casesShutterstock ***Manaus-Cemeteries-Record-158-Burials-That-Wednesday Regarding deaths, until December 20, more than 617,000 deaths were confirmed. Brazil is the second country with the highest accumulated number, only behind the United States Altemar Alcântara/Semcom ***I WON COVID The health portfolio recorded during this period more than 21 million people recovered by Covid-19, which represents 96.6% of those who have already contracted the virus. The country is the third with the largest number of recovered people in the worldDisclosure/Brasília Agency ***covid Considering the accumulated data on cases and deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic, Roraima had the highest incidence in the country, 20,372.0 cases/100 thousand inhabitants, while the highest mortality rate was in Rio de Janeiro, which accounted for 398.1 deaths/100 thousand inhabitantsreproduction ***covid(1) As of December 20, Brazil had 36 confirmed cases of the Ômicron variant. The strain was first identified in African countries, in November 2021Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***covid(3) The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 began in January of this year. Until the second week of December, more than 160 million people received the first dose of the vaccine, which corresponds to about 75% of the populationGetty Images ***vaccine(1) About 140 million people are fully immunized with two doses or a single dose in Brazil. The number represents about 66% of the populationRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis ***vaccination(1) Regarding the booster dose, approximately 22 million inhabitants received the immunizing agent. The value corresponds to 10% of the populationHugo Barreto/Metropolis ***vaccine(2) Considering data from the Our World in Data website, the state of São Paulo surpasses countries such as Italy, France, United Kingdom and Germany in terms of complete immunization against the coronavirusFábio Vieira/Metropolis ****vaccination In the global ranking, Brazil is the fourth country with the most doses applied. There were 324 million until the second week of DecemberSandro Araújo/Agência Saúde DF 0

The deadline was disclosed in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Wednesday (12/22). In the publication, the extraordinary secretary of Confronting Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, says that public contributions must be “duly substantiated” and sent through the ministry’s website.

“The documentation object of this Public Consultation and the address for sending contributions are available to interested parties at the electronic address: https://www.gov.br/saude/pt-br from the date indicated for the beginning of the Public Consultation”, it appears in the publication.

The public consultation was announced by the Minister of Health last Saturday (12/18). The expectation is that a public hearing on the matter will be held on January 4th and, the following day, the government will decide on the vaccination of children.

Anvisa releases childhood vaccinations

The vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19, with the immunizing agent from Pfizer, was authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) a week ago.

According to the regulatory agency, the dosage of the immunizing agent will be pediatric, and the bottle will have a different color from the formula for adults. Despite the authorization, it is up to the federal government to acquire the doses and include children in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

The matter has already been rejected, on several occasions, by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In addition, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, argues that the issue is not consensual. Even with scientific support from Anvisa, medical entities and the Technical Chamber that advises the Ministry of Health, Queiroga believes that the immunization of children must still be debated.

The technical chamber has already given the approval for immunization

Upon announcing the holding of a public hearing, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the “sensitive issue” requires “further analysis” by the Technical Chamber for Advice on Immunization (CTAI).

The technical chamber cited by Queiroga, however, has already manifested itself in favor of immunization for children. The body was created in August of this year to help the government to develop vaccination policies against the disease.

During a meeting last Friday (17/12), the members of the organization unanimously recommended the application of the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine in children.

Speaking in a favorable manner, the agency’s technicians argued that 2,978 children aged 5 to 11 years were diagnosed with Covid-19 in 2020, of which 156 died.

In 2021, until December 6, contamination in the age group increased to 3,185 occurrences, with 145 deaths being registered.

In a public note released this Saturday (18/12), the CTAI also said that countries like Canada, the United States, Israel and members of the European Union have already approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for the pediatric population.

The agency said preliminary data showed “a substantially lower risk” of adverse events compared “with the risk previously seen in adolescents and young adults after vaccination.”

“The benefits are much greater than the risks, the central pillar of evaluation of any vaccine incorporated by the various vaccination programs, whether in Brazil or in the world”, continues in an excerpt of the document.

Meeting with opposing groups

Secretaries of the Ministry of Health met, on Tuesday (21/12), with members of the portfolio and experts who are against the Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.

The agenda was debated without the presence of scholars from civil society who participate in the Covid-19 Technical Chamber on Immunization (CTAI-Covid). Only members of the Ministry of Health who are part of the body were at the meeting.

Metrópoles found out, with participants, that the meeting served to support the folder with data that “evaluates the risk-benefit of immunization in the group”. According to the Ministry of Health, 19 people attended the meeting this Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Bruno Campello de Souza and Ellen Gonçalves Guimarães. They were present in the ministry’s delegation that went to Manaus, in January of this year, to promote TrateCov, an application that even prescribed chloroquine and other drugs that do not fight Covid for children.

Also present, Roberta Lacerda Almeida de Miranda and Edimilson Ramos Migowski de Carvalho are among the names who signed a document sent to Anvisa against the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old.

Threats and Intimidation

Anvisa directors have been threatened, especially after the agency approved the vaccination of children. Intimidations intensified after President Jair Bolsonaro (read more below) tried to embarrass agency servers. Between Friday (12/17) and Monday (20/12), the agency received approximately 130 emails with intimidation to the municipality’s employees.

“Anvisa is not subordinate to me – make that clear. I don’t interfere there. I asked, unofficially, for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for children 5 years and older. We want to publicize these people’s names so that everyone knows who these people are and, of course, they form their judgment. […] You have the right to know the names of people who have approved the vaccination from 5 years for your child”, said the president during a live broadcast on social media.

After the death threats against members of the regulatory agency, the Federal Police opened an investigation. The Federal District Federal Police superintendent declared that he has already received information about the case and is working to identify those responsible.

Bolsonaro criticizes Anvisa and intimidates servers

On the same day that Anvisa released the vaccination of pediatric audiences, during live broadcast on social networks, Bolsonaro said that he does not interfere in the organ, but asked for the name of those who approved the vaccination of children.

The following day, the regulatory agency released a harsh statement, in which it said “repudiate and vehemently reject any explicit or veiled threat that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of the regulatory activities of the agency”.

Last Sunday (12/19), he said that the decision of the health agency was “unbelievable” and said again that the government wants to demand a prescription and parental authorization to release the vaccination of children.

“What do we intend to do? Vaccine for children only if authorized by parents. If any mayor, governor or dictator wants to impose it is another story, but the federal government has to have parental authorization and a medical prescription,” he said at the time.